Police launch Kirkcaldy rape investigation after woman, 18, attacked

Police are investigating the rape of an 18-year-old woman in Kirkcaldy.

Police sealed off Volunteers Green near the Esplanade after the incident on Saturday night.

Locals reported officers standing at the entrance to the park on Sunday morning, with a nearby bench also covered.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “An investigation is under way after police received a report of a serious sexual assault on an 18-year-old woman in the Volunteers Green area of Kirkcaldy.

“The incident occurred between 10.30pm and 11.45pm on Saturday.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”