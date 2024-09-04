St Johnstone boss Craig Levein so happy with Andre Raymond he says Dan Phillips deserves an agent’s fee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein so happy with Andre Raymond he says Dan Phillips deserves an agent’s fee

The Trinidad and Tobago international has fitted in well at McDiarmid Park.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone defender Andre Raymond gestures during training
St Johnstone defender Andre Raymond. Image: SNS.

Andre Raymond and Dan Phillips are back together on Trinidad and Tobago duty this week.

And when the St Johnstone wing-back left Scotland to play for his country in the Nations League, Perth boss Craig Levein had half a mind to get him to pass on a finder’s fee to the former Saints midfielder.

Phillips recommended Raymond to Levein before he left McDiarmid Park in May.

And after following up the tip-off, the Saints manager couldn’t be happier with the player he has brought into his new-look squad.

“Andre has been brilliant, honestly,” said Levein. “I need to send Dan Phillips an agency fee!

“As soon as Dan told me about him, I went to watch his clips. There wasn’t much of him playing back in Portugal.

“But in all the international games, he was playing against guys worth £30 to £40 million – and not giving them a kick.

“I thought: ‘How the hell did he end up where he is?’

“Everyone has got a story of how they got to where they are – look at Adama’s stuff.

“Andre’s route has just been a wee bit more circuitous than everyone else’s.”

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein sitting in a dugout seat
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein. Image: SNS.

Levein added: “He’s got a smile on his face every day. He gets on brilliantly with the lads.

“I’ve not seen a player settle in and look so relaxed and at home.

“He’s got good mates here now and he’s a really well-respected member of the team.

“Players get to where they get to through different routes. That’s how it’s always been.”

Tenacity the key for Raymond

Raymond has come to a physical league and, at around 5ft 7in tall, is one of the smallest full-backs in the Premiership.

That’s not proved to be a problem for the 23-year-old so far, nor does Levein expect it to be.

“There are loads of players who’ve played in Scotland who aren’t the biggest,” he said.

“Morgaro Gomis was tiny but they didn’t come any tougher than he was.

“They are out there and sometimes they don’t get the opportunity.

“A lot of it is to do with tenacity.

Andre Raymond in action against Motherwell, competing for an aerial ball
Andre Raymond in action against Motherwell. Image: SNS.

“The ones who are tenacious and don’t like getting beaten in any individual one on one carry that everywhere with them.

“It’s not like you can only do that at a certain level.

“Those tend to be the ones who improve again and again and again when the challenges come.

“Because their nature is that they don’t ever want to get beaten.

“It’s not a seam of gold – It’s easy to get this stuff wrong. It’s just about every individual situation, trying to guess if it’s going to work or not.”

