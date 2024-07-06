St Johnstone set to sign Trinidad and Tobago left-back Andre Raymond as Craig Levein follows up Dan Phillips tip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone set to sign Trinidad and Tobago left-back Andre Raymond as Craig Levein follows up Dan Phillips tip

The defender's deal should be completed before Saints start their season at Brechin.

By Eric Nicolson
Andre Raymond in action against the USA.
Andre Raymond in action against the USA. Image: Shutterstock.

St Johnstone are set to sign Trinidad and Tobago left-back, Andre Raymond, after ex-player Dan Phillips started the ball rolling with a glowing recommendation of his international team-mate.

The 23-year-old, who had been playing his club football in the Portugese lower leagues with Vilar de Perdizes, has agreed to join the Perth club.

The paperwork has yet to be completed to allow him to play a game but manager, Craig Levein, is optimistic that will soon change and Raymond will be able to make his debut in the League Cup opener at Brechin next weekend.

The Saints boss also confirmed that Aaron Essel, who impressed as a second half trialist in the 1-0 pre-season friendly at Arbroath, will be unveiled as a McDiarmid Park recruit.

And Raymond will become summer signing number seven.

Asked whether Phillips had tipped him off about his new full-back, Levein said: “Absolutely.

“One day, I just said to him: ‘Is there anybody in the national team who would be good for us?’

“Dan mentioned a couple – Andre in particular. I think it was January the conversation took place.

Andre Raymond battles with Sergino Best.
Andre Raymond battles with Sergino Best. Image: Shutterstock.

“I went away and did a lot of research. It’s taken a while to get to this stage.

“I really like him.

“He’s dynamic, strong and quick.

“He’s been playing in the Portugese lower leagues but when he’s been with Trinidad and Tobago he’s been coming up against guys from Canada and America who are worth tens of millions of pounds.

“He coped well with those guys so that’s a good indication he can help us.

“I’m hopeful that by this time next week he’ll be able to play in the cup at Brechin.”

New captain

Kyle Cameron also had to be listed as a trialist following the completion of his season-long loan deal from Notts County.

He was given the captain’s armband and Levein admitted that the 27-year-old is a contender for the role on a permanent basis.

“It’s a possibility,” he said.

“I just thought it would give him a nice lift on his first game for us.

“We’re going to need leaders.

Kyle Cameron made his first appearance for St Johnstone.
Kyle Cameron made his first appearance for St Johnstone. Image: PPA.

“Captaincy is something I can sort in the next two or three weeks.”

The most important thing is that Cameron turns out to be a good Premiership defender.

On that front, the Arbroath game was an encouraging start.

“I’ve been looking for a left-sided centre-back,” said Levein.

“We have to look near and far to try and find players who are affordable.

“Kyle will be a good addition.

“I knew he’d played for the Scotland under-age teams and for Newcastle.

“Sometimes careers can veer off in a different direction.

“But he’s still a good age, he’s got good pace, he’s a big lad and he’s decent on the ball.

“I felt that last year we were a bit vulnerable at set-pieces.

Kyle Cameron attempts to score the opening goal.
Kyle Cameron attempts to score the opening goal. Image: PPA.

“Jack Sanders is well over six foot tall as well so I’m hoping we’re going to improve in that regards.

“I want us to be hard to defend against when we’ve got attacking set-pieces and hard to score past at the other end.”

On Essel’s imminent signing, Levein said: “Everything will be fine but we just had to put him on as a trialist today.

“There’s a process but the important stuff is sorted.”

Conversation