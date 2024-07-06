St Johnstone set to sign Trinidad and Tobago left-back Andre Raymond as Craig Levein follows up Dan Phillips tip

St Johnstone are set to sign Trinidad and Tobago left-back, Andre Raymond, after ex-player Dan Phillips started the ball rolling with a glowing recommendation of his international team-mate.

The 23-year-old, who had been playing his club football in the Portugese lower leagues with Vilar de Perdizes, has agreed to join the Perth club.

The paperwork has yet to be completed to allow him to play a game but manager, Craig Levein, is optimistic that will soon change and Raymond will be able to make his debut in the League Cup opener at Brechin next weekend.

The Saints boss also confirmed that Aaron Essel, who impressed as a second half trialist in the 1-0 pre-season friendly at Arbroath, will be unveiled as a McDiarmid Park recruit.

And Raymond will become summer signing number seven.

Asked whether Phillips had tipped him off about his new full-back, Levein said: “Absolutely.

“One day, I just said to him: ‘Is there anybody in the national team who would be good for us?’

“Dan mentioned a couple – Andre in particular. I think it was January the conversation took place.

“I went away and did a lot of research. It’s taken a while to get to this stage.

“I really like him.

“He’s dynamic, strong and quick.

“He’s been playing in the Portugese lower leagues but when he’s been with Trinidad and Tobago he’s been coming up against guys from Canada and America who are worth tens of millions of pounds.

“He coped well with those guys so that’s a good indication he can help us.

“I’m hopeful that by this time next week he’ll be able to play in the cup at Brechin.”

New captain

Kyle Cameron also had to be listed as a trialist following the completion of his season-long loan deal from Notts County.

He was given the captain’s armband and Levein admitted that the 27-year-old is a contender for the role on a permanent basis.

“It’s a possibility,” he said.

“I just thought it would give him a nice lift on his first game for us.

“We’re going to need leaders.

“Captaincy is something I can sort in the next two or three weeks.”

The most important thing is that Cameron turns out to be a good Premiership defender.

On that front, the Arbroath game was an encouraging start.

“I’ve been looking for a left-sided centre-back,” said Levein.

“We have to look near and far to try and find players who are affordable.

“Kyle will be a good addition.

“I knew he’d played for the Scotland under-age teams and for Newcastle.

“Sometimes careers can veer off in a different direction.

“But he’s still a good age, he’s got good pace, he’s a big lad and he’s decent on the ball.

“I felt that last year we were a bit vulnerable at set-pieces.

“Jack Sanders is well over six foot tall as well so I’m hoping we’re going to improve in that regards.

“I want us to be hard to defend against when we’ve got attacking set-pieces and hard to score past at the other end.”

On Essel’s imminent signing, Levein said: “Everything will be fine but we just had to put him on as a trialist today.

“There’s a process but the important stuff is sorted.”