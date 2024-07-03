Next St Johnstone captain: Who will replace Liam Gordon as candidates assessed?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A number of dressing room leaders have left McDiarmid Park.

Dave Mackay, Jason Kerr and Liam Gordon have been part of a seamless St Johnstone captaincy tradition.
Dave Mackay, Jason Kerr and Liam Gordon have been part of a seamless St Johnstone captaincy tradition. Images: SNS.
By Eric Nicolson

The list of St Johnstone captains since the Perth club returned to the Premiership is an impressive one.

It’s been a seamless succession.

Jody Morris to Dave Mackay, Dave Mackay to Steven Anderson, Steven Anderson to Joe Shaughnessy, Joe Shaughnessy to Jason Kerr, Jason Kerr to Liam Gordon has felt like a decade-and-a-half’s worth of natural succession.

Leaders, one and all, albeit with different styles of captaincy.

There is now a vacancy.

All of a sudden, with Gordon swapping McDiarmid Park for Fir Park, his stand-in skipper, Dan Phillips another ex-Saint and big personalities in the dressing room, like Andy Considine, Ryan McGowan and Dimitar Mitov having also left, there isn’t an obvious candidate to take the armband.

Courier Sport assesses the options –

Stevie May

As far as being steeped in St Johnstone culture is concerned, nobody at the club can come close to May.

He’s won three cups, has played alongside all of the above captains bar Shaughnessy and has earned the respect of the current players, young and old.

St Johnstone's Stevie May.
St Johnstone’s Stevie May. Image: SNS.

However, May wasn’t a regular starter under Craig Levein last season and was offered the chance to leave on loan in January.

Any new captain will have to be as near to an automatic pick as you can get.

Drey Wright

The Englishman isn’t a shouter in the old school tradition of captains – and certainly wouldn’t be as vocal as Gordon, for example.

But he’s a strong presence in the dressing room, communicates well to the media and is likely to play a lot of games if he can steer clear of injury this season.

A certain right-sided full-back didn’t do too badly with the armband on his sleeve under the management of Steve Lomas and Tommy Wright, did he?

Sven Sprangler

The Austrian ticks a few boxes.

He’s a consummate pro on the training ground, setting standards with his professionalism and dedication.

Sprangler’s style of play is to throw himself into tackles, which team-mates and fans will respond to.

Sven Sprangler makes a trademark tackle.
Sven Sprangler makes a trademark tackle. Image: SNS.

And he’s the personification of enthusiasm and passion.

The question marks would be – is Sprangler almost too nice a person to be skipper and too inexperienced in Scottish football?

Graham Carey

The Irishman is probably the most vocal in-game presence currently on the playing staff at McDiarmid.

He’s a standard-setter.

St Johnstone's Graham Carey.
St Johnstone’s Graham Carey. Image: SNS.

Carey was one of the key players as Saints preserved their top-flight status at the end of last season and is likely to play plenty of games again this season.

But his most significant contributions were wide in attack and you don’t see many captains in that position.

Nicky Clark

Clark can be spoken about in the same terms as Carey when the subject matters are experience and aura.

But he also does his work in a part of the pitch that doesn’t lend itself to passing on instruction across the team.

And Clark’s recent injury record counts against him.

Sam McClelland

The Northern Irishman needed a loan in the Championship to get first team action in the second half of last season.

But a short spell with Dundee United has greatly enhanced his status in the Scottish game.

McClelland made his first appearance for United in the top of the table clash with Raith Rovers at a time when the Tangerines’ title credentials were looking none too solid.

He played a big part in getting Jim Goodwin’s side over the line.

Sam McClelland was a big hit with Dundee United fans
Sam McClelland was a big hit with Dundee United fans. Image: Shutterstock.

Levein promised McClelland an opportunity to impress in pre-season, which he’s now getting.

The Northern Irishman has captained Chelsea youth teams and is the same age (22) as Kerr when Wright chose the future double-winning skipper to succeed Shaughnessy.

You would imagine, though, that even if McClelland does grab a starting spot for Saints, his manager will want him to concentrate on his own game before he’ll be viewed as a potential captain.

A N Other

Levein will definitely sign a left-back, likely a couple of centre-halves and a centre-midfielder and possibly an experienced goalkeeper.

With Saints currently looking like a quiet side compared to others in the Premiership, leadership will be factored into the last chunk of the Perth boss’s summer recruitment, you would expect.

The smart money would be on the next St Johnstone captain not yet being a St Johnstone player.

