EXCLUSIVE: St Johnstone defender Ryan McGowan set for Championship move

St Johnstone defender Ryan McGowan is set to sign for a Championship club later this week.

Courier Sport understands that several second tier sides are interested in adding the Australian international to their squad ahead of next season.

The former Hearts player spent two years at McDiarmid Park but wasn’t offered a fresh deal to make it three.

Perth boss, Craig Levein, has already brought in one new centre-back, Jack Sanders from Kilmarnock, with Sam McClelland returning from his loan at Dundee United and further recruitment in that area a July priority.

McGowan was a popular player with Saints supporters.

He played an important role in keeping the team in the Premiership in both his seasons after being signed by Callum Davidson to replace Dan Cleary, his last contribution being a superb display alongside Liam Gordon in the dramatic ‘Survival Sunday’ victory over Motherwell.

Dan Phillips is the only other member of the 2023/24 squad yet to either extend his stay with Saints or join a new club.

Stevenage are the frontrunners to snap-up the Trinidad and Tobago midfielder.