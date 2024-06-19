Sam McClelland reveals personal goal for new season as St Johnstone star admits he ‘loved’ Dundee United loan

St Johnstone star Sam McClelland admits he “loved” his time on loan at Dundee United last season.

The Northern Irish defender joined up for the Tangerines’ title run-in and has returned to Perth with a Championship winners’ medal.

McClelland made a big splash with United fans, who were keen to see the former Chelsea kid make his stay permanent.

Instead, he has returned to Perth.

And after a challenging start to his first Premiership campaign, he is keeping his personal goals humble.

“I’m not looking too far ahead,” he told Saints TV when asked about his aspirations.

“I just want to build myself up, taking it week by week and get myself to a good level where I feel comfortable when I’m on the pitch.”

That didn’t look to be the case at times early in his Saints career, albeit as part of a struggling side under club legend Steven MacLean.

By the time he got his hands on the Championship trophy with United, it was a very different story.

He has been energised by his stay at Tannadice, but he also views it as a means to the end of playing regularly for Saints, who are back in pre-season training ahead of the competitive kick-off in mid July.

“I loved it; going (to United), a big club, the fans, won a league,” said the 22-year-old.

“I got playing games and got minutes under my belt, which was the main thing.”

Saints start their Premier Sports Cup campaign away to Brechin City on July 13.

McClelland hopes the work he and his Saints team-mates started this week will stand them in good stead.

He said: “The thing here in Scotland is the cup starts early, so it’ll soon fly in and we’ll be playing competitive games.

“I’m looking forward to that. That’s why we all play, to get the training out of the way and play matches.

“It’s been good to get the legs going again and get the lungs opened up.

“There was a good bit of running, as pre-season always is, but it was good to get going again.”