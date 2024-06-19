Sam McClelland reveals personal goal for new season as St Johnstone star admits he ‘loved’ Dundee United loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Sam McClelland reveals personal goal for new season as St Johnstone star admits he ‘loved’ Dundee United loan

The Northern Irishman helped the Tangerines secure the Championship title on loan at Tannadice last term.

Sam McLelland is focused on starring for St Johnstone after returning from a successful loan spell with Dundee United. Images: SNS
Sam McLelland is focused on starring for St Johnstone after returning from a successful loan spell with Dundee United. Images: SNS
By Sean Hamilton

St Johnstone star Sam McClelland admits he “loved” his time on loan at Dundee United last season.

The Northern Irish defender joined up for the Tangerines’ title run-in and has returned to Perth with a Championship winners’ medal.

McClelland made a big splash with United fans, who were keen to see the former Chelsea kid make his stay permanent.

Instead, he has returned to Perth.

And after a challenging start to his first Premiership campaign, he is keeping his personal goals humble.

Ross County's Kyle Turner and St Johnstone's Sam McClelland in action.
Ross County’s Kyle Turner and nicks the ball off St Johnstone’s Sam McClelland early last season. Image: SNS

“I’m not looking too far ahead,” he told Saints TV when asked about his aspirations.

“I just want to build myself up, taking it week by week and get myself to a good level where I feel comfortable when I’m on the pitch.”

That didn’t look to be the case at times early in his Saints career, albeit as part of a struggling side under club legend Steven MacLean.

By the time he got his hands on the Championship trophy with United, it was a very different story.

He has been energised by his stay at Tannadice, but he also views it as a means to the end of playing regularly for Saints, who are back in pre-season training ahead of the competitive kick-off in mid July.

“I loved it; going (to United), a big club, the fans, won a league,” said the 22-year-old.

“I got playing games and got minutes under my belt, which was the main thing.”

Sam McClelland, left, and fellow title winner Glenn Middleton on the night United officially won the league in Airdrie
Sam McClelland (left) and fellow Dundee United title winner – and St Johnstone cup double-winner – Glenn Middleton on the night the Tangerines officially won the Championship in Airdrie. Image: SNS

Saints start their Premier Sports Cup campaign away to Brechin City on July 13.

McClelland hopes the work he and his Saints team-mates started this week will stand them in good stead.

He said: “The thing here in Scotland is the cup starts early, so it’ll soon fly in and we’ll be playing competitive games.

“I’m looking forward to that. That’s why we all play, to get the training out of the way and play matches.

“It’s been good to get the legs going again and get the lungs opened up.

“There was a good bit of running, as pre-season always is, but it was good to get going again.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Dimitar Mitov is looking forward to a new era at St Johnstone.
St Johnstone set to cash in on Dimitar Mitov as Aberdeen meet keeper's release…
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein faces a big summer ahead of a crucial season. Image: SNS
St Johnstone pre-season in focus: Return date, friendlies, signings and ownership
(L to R) Arran Brookfield, Brodie Dair and Murray Binnie have signed professional deals with St Johnstone. Image: PPA
'I'll keep pushing': How 3 St Johnstone U/18 title-winners reacted to signing first professional…
Uche Ikpeazu (left) and Sam McClelland (right) will be new options for Craig Levein but it looks like Liam Gordon is leaving St Johnstone.
St Johnstone squad assessed: As Perth club return for pre-season where does Craig Levein…
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein is tracking centre-back, Aaron Essel.
St Johnstone tracking Ghana centre-back Aaron Essel
Fran Franczak.
St Johnstone star Fran Franczak ready to take Perth career to next level
St Johnstone bus fire.
St Johnstone fans get £100k payout after supporters' bus fire
St Johnstone midfielder Sven Sprangler.
St Johnstone midfielder Sven Sprangler ready to hit the ground running in pre-season
St Johnstone assistant manager, Andy Kirk.
St Johnstone assistant boss Andy Kirk gives transfer window update
Callum Davidson and Steven MacLean.
Former St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean set to join Callum Davidson at Queen's Park…

Conversation