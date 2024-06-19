Ex-Dundee United star Charlie Mulgrew named U/18s coach of Championship side bossed by another former Tangerine

Former Dundee United star Charlie Mulgrew has been named new U/18s coach at Hamilton Accies.

Mulgrew spent two years with United at the tail end of his career, having also enjoyed a loan spell at Tannadice while a youngster at Celtic.

He called time on his playing days in September 2023 and has now been given the opportunity to kick off his coaching journey by Accies.

The Lanarkshire club are bossed by another ex-United man in John Rankin, who led them back to the Championship from League One last season.

Accies say Mulgrew will: “Play a crucial role in nurturing and developing the next generation of talented young footballers within the U/18’s elite youth academy.”

Like that of Dundee United, Accies’ academy has a CAS (Club Academy Scotland) Elite rating from the SFA, meaning it is amongst the best in the country.

Former Hoops, Aberdeen, Wolves and Blackburn Rovers man Mulgrew made 61 appearances in his second spell with Dundee United, helping the Tangerines qualify for Europe under Tam Courts in 2022.