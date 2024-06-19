Ex-Dundee United star Charlie Mulgrew named U/18s coach of Championship side bossed by another former Tangerine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-Dundee United star Charlie Mulgrew named U/18s coach of Championship side bossed by another former Tangerine

Mulgrew is moving into coaching after hanging up his boots.

By Sean Hamilton
Charlie Mulgrew in his Dundee United days. Image: SNS
Charlie Mulgrew in his Dundee United days. Image: SNS

Former Dundee United star Charlie Mulgrew has been named new U/18s coach at Hamilton Accies.

Mulgrew spent two years with United at the tail end of his career, having also enjoyed a loan spell at Tannadice while a youngster at Celtic.

He called time on his playing days in September 2023 and has now been given the opportunity to kick off his coaching journey by Accies.

The Lanarkshire club are bossed by another ex-United man in John Rankin, who led them back to the Championship from League One last season.

John Rankin in action for Dundee United. Image: SNS

Accies say Mulgrew will: “Play a crucial role in nurturing and developing the next generation of talented young footballers within the U/18’s elite youth academy.”

Like that of Dundee United, Accies’ academy has a CAS (Club Academy Scotland) Elite rating from the SFA, meaning it is amongst the best in the country.

Former Hoops, Aberdeen, Wolves and Blackburn Rovers man Mulgrew made 61 appearances in his second spell with Dundee United, helping the Tangerines qualify for Europe under Tam Courts in 2022.

