VIDEO: Fife police hunt ‘dangerous driver’ who overtook on busy stretch of road

Fife police are hunting for a “dangerous driver” who overtook on a busy stretch of road.

Police have launched a probe after a red Kia was filmed driving on the wrong side of the road past a line of cars on the A985.

The incident happened at the junction for High Valleyfield at around 6pm on Tuesday.

A video of the incident – taken from the dashcam of a car waiting to turn at the junction – has been shared on Facebook page Fife Jammer Locations.

Police Scotland says it is treating the incident as “dangerous driving”.

Inspector Cheryl Young said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or captured it on dashcam to come forward.

“Road safety continues to be a priority in Fife and we work with a range of partner agencies including local authorities to ensure our roads are as safe as possible.

“Anyone with any information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101.

“You can also contact us via the website, quoting incident number 1000 of Tuesday June 19.”