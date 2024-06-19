7 of the most Instagrammable food and drink venues in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
7 of the most Instagrammable food and drink venues in Dundee

There are lots of gorgeous venues in Dundee which will brighten up your Instagram feed.

Höfn on Dundee's Bank Street is one of the many Instagrammable venues in the city. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner & Mariam Okhai

If you’re looking for Instagrammable Dundee venues to grab a bite to eat in and take the perfect picture, put these places on your must-visit list.

From the trendiest (and brightest) cafe and bistro in the city, to a restaurant full of bling and sophisticated murals, your social media feed will be packed with great content.

Eating out isn’t just about the food now, it’s also about the full experience, and that includes the decor, too.

Höfn

We’re kicking off the most Instagrammable venues in Dundee with Höfn on Bank Street.

A newer spot in Dundee, the coffee shop is known for being incredibly aesthetically-pleasing.

Höfn coffee shop on Bank Street, Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The menu consists of plenty pretty dishes, including various pastries, open sandwiches and more.

Why not go for a Sfogliatella? It’s a mouthful to say, but delicious to eat.

Address: 7 Bank St, Dundee DD1 1RL 

The White Goose

Recently reopened, The White Goose serves up Italian-inspired cuisine on Dundee’s Dock Street.

Inside, the decor is very snappable, with gorgeous shades of green abound.

The White Goose in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

You’ll feel like you’re on holiday in the bright and airy venue, and the menu has the same summery feel.

I would recommend the Caesar salad which was faultless and filling when I tried it a few weeks back.

Address: 44 Dock St, Dundee DD1 3DR  

Maison Dieu

This Broughty Ferry coffee shop is pretty inside and out.

They serve a delicious chai latte, as well as a range of other hot and cold drinks.

Inside Maison Dieu cafe in Broughty Ferry. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

As for food, they serve granola pots, traybakes, pastries and toasties.

Address: 195 Brook St, Broughty Ferry, Dundee DD5 2AG 

Daily Grind Coffee Co.

Daily Grind Coffee Co serve a mixture of breakfast and lunch dishes, desserts and great coffee.

The interior of this venue is decorated with colourful art, drawings, neon lighting and funky graffiti-style designs.

Inside Daily Grind Coffee Co. instagrammable dundee venues
Inside Daily Grind Coffee Co. Image: Mariam Okhai/DC Thomson

This place will give you some of the most colourful punk-inspired Instagram shots with food that is just as vibrant.

They are currently closed for a refurb, but I’m sure the venue will be just as funky and stylish when it reopens.

Address: 18a Exchange Street, Dundee DD1 3DL

Oshibori Authentic Japanese Restaurant

Stunning doesn’t do justice to the interior of Oshibori Authentic Japanese Restaurant on Nethergate.

From the massive chandeliers to the flowers and chairs designed with gold, this place really gives you that wow factor from the moment you step through the door.

instagrammable dundee venues
Inside Oshibori in Dundee. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson

The grand appearance is matched with beautifully served Japanese food and is some of the best sushi you can find in town.

If you are looking for an intimate dinner spot with plenty of pizzazz Oshibori will not disappoint.

Address: 162 Nethergate, Dundee DD1 4EE

Agacan Turkish Restaurant

With Dundee having so many Turkish places to enjoy, one place which stands out for both their food and interior is Agacan Turkish Restaurant on Perth Road.

With the amount of colour in this venue, your Instagram photos will never be boring.

instagrammable dundee venues
Inside Agacan Turkish Restaurant. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

The funky art on the walls really sets the tone of this venue as a place to kick back and enjoy the explosion of wonders.

As for the food, it is a must-try if you are visiting the area or if you are looking to impress guests visiting from out of town.

Address: 113 Perth Road, Dundee DD1 4JB

The Selkie

One place that is perfect for a girls’ night out or party celebration is The Selkie on Exchange Street.

With flowers around the walls, a cloud-like installation that changes colour on the ceiling and an art mural painted on the back wall of the River Tay, this venue is a beautiful location for some fun.

instagrammable dundee venues
The Selkie interior. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Their cracking tapas offering includes dishes like patatas bravas, pan fried seabass and the unbeatable gambas pil pil.

Address: 27 Exchange Street, Dundee DD1 3DJ

Conversation