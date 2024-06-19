7 of the most Instagrammable food and drink venues in Dundee

If you’re looking for Instagrammable Dundee venues to grab a bite to eat in and take the perfect picture, put these places on your must-visit list.

From the trendiest (and brightest) cafe and bistro in the city, to a restaurant full of bling and sophisticated murals, your social media feed will be packed with great content.

Eating out isn’t just about the food now, it’s also about the full experience, and that includes the decor, too.

Höfn

We’re kicking off the most Instagrammable venues in Dundee with Höfn on Bank Street.

A newer spot in Dundee, the coffee shop is known for being incredibly aesthetically-pleasing.

The menu consists of plenty pretty dishes, including various pastries, open sandwiches and more.

Why not go for a Sfogliatella? It’s a mouthful to say, but delicious to eat.

Address: 7 Bank St, Dundee DD1 1RL

The White Goose

Recently reopened, The White Goose serves up Italian-inspired cuisine on Dundee’s Dock Street.

Inside, the decor is very snappable, with gorgeous shades of green abound.

You’ll feel like you’re on holiday in the bright and airy venue, and the menu has the same summery feel.

I would recommend the Caesar salad which was faultless and filling when I tried it a few weeks back.

Address: 44 Dock St, Dundee DD1 3DR

Maison Dieu

This Broughty Ferry coffee shop is pretty inside and out.

They serve a delicious chai latte, as well as a range of other hot and cold drinks.

As for food, they serve granola pots, traybakes, pastries and toasties.

Address: 195 Brook St, Broughty Ferry, Dundee DD5 2AG

Daily Grind Coffee Co.

Daily Grind Coffee Co serve a mixture of breakfast and lunch dishes, desserts and great coffee.

The interior of this venue is decorated with colourful art, drawings, neon lighting and funky graffiti-style designs.

This place will give you some of the most colourful punk-inspired Instagram shots with food that is just as vibrant.

They are currently closed for a refurb, but I’m sure the venue will be just as funky and stylish when it reopens.

Address: 18a Exchange Street, Dundee DD1 3DL

Oshibori Authentic Japanese Restaurant

Stunning doesn’t do justice to the interior of Oshibori Authentic Japanese Restaurant on Nethergate.

From the massive chandeliers to the flowers and chairs designed with gold, this place really gives you that wow factor from the moment you step through the door.

The grand appearance is matched with beautifully served Japanese food and is some of the best sushi you can find in town.

If you are looking for an intimate dinner spot with plenty of pizzazz Oshibori will not disappoint.

Address: 162 Nethergate, Dundee DD1 4EE

Agacan Turkish Restaurant

With Dundee having so many Turkish places to enjoy, one place which stands out for both their food and interior is Agacan Turkish Restaurant on Perth Road.

With the amount of colour in this venue, your Instagram photos will never be boring.

The funky art on the walls really sets the tone of this venue as a place to kick back and enjoy the explosion of wonders.

As for the food, it is a must-try if you are visiting the area or if you are looking to impress guests visiting from out of town.

Address: 113 Perth Road, Dundee DD1 4JB

The Selkie

One place that is perfect for a girls’ night out or party celebration is The Selkie on Exchange Street.

With flowers around the walls, a cloud-like installation that changes colour on the ceiling and an art mural painted on the back wall of the River Tay, this venue is a beautiful location for some fun.

Their cracking tapas offering includes dishes like patatas bravas, pan fried seabass and the unbeatable gambas pil pil.

Address: 27 Exchange Street, Dundee DD1 3DJ