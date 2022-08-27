Restaurant review: Head to The Selkie in Dundee for Tapas Tuesday where you’ll find the best deal in the city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Restaurant review: Head to The Selkie in Dundee for Tapas Tuesday where you’ll find the best deal in the city

Something certainly has to be said about a restaurant that is fully booked every time you try and book a visit.
Julia Bryce By Julia Bryce
August 27 2022, 6.00am
Photo of Julia Bryce
The Selkie Tapas Tuesdays
Tuck into a whole range of dishes on The Selkie's Tapas Tuesday menu. Pictures by Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

Something certainly has to be said about a restaurant that is fully booked every time you try and book a visit.

No matter the day or time, every chance I get when in Dundee, I make a conscious effort to try and secure a table at The Selkie on Exchange Street, usually with very little luck.

However, just a few weeks ago I finally did it.

Booking first thing in the morning online I was ecstatic to finally be getting the chance to try the venue’s Tapas Tuesday offering.

I had heard so many rave reviews from friends and colleagues so my expectations were high.

Customers enjoy a bite to eat at the outdoor seating area out the front of The Selkie in Dundee.

The Selkie

It was a gorgeous night in Dundee and everyone was out soaking up the sun. Walking along the street I could see the front door prompt open and there was an air conditioning unit inside working overtime to keep everyone cool.

I perched myself on the available seats near the unit which provided a cold and refreshing blast from time to time.

Inside The Selkie you can’t help but notice the cotton detailing on the ceiling, emulating fluffy clouds. There’s some coloured LED lights in the mix, with relaxing hues of blue shimmering while I was there. The staff informed me these colours can easily be changed and have been used a lot for their brunch parties at the weekends.

The cotton ceiling design which looks like fluffy clouds.

The rest of the venue is charming. It isn’t big, with around 24 to 30 covers, but there’s faux flower foliage and a gorgeous piece of art that has been painted directly onto the wall by one of the team’s friend’s who is studying art.

I’d already been handed a menu before my colleague Mariam walked through the door just after 6.30pm and I suggested we order a mocktail.

She opted for the passion fizz while the citrus one took my fancy. These were served in a goblet with ice and had fresh fruit juices and soda in them.

Church Pugh seating is along one side of the venue.

The food

There are plenty of options on the menu with a good mix of meat, fish, veggie and vegan options. What I loved most though was the price. All dishes were £2.50 minus a few dishes with asterisks beside them which were £4.

We were advised to get five each so aired on the side of caution and ordered eight plus a board of bread, salad and oils (£2.50).

The breads, salad and oils were served on the side.

The dishes all arrived as they were ready. The bread with the salad that had been tossed in a dressing was first, quickly followed by the sea bass with red pepper butter (£4). We split the one piece of fish in half and the crisp skin was delightful. The butter was subtle, but the fish itself was cooked perfectly.

As Mariam doesn’t eat meat that isn’t halal and doesn’t consume anything with alcohol, I had the chorizo and black pudding in red wine and honey (£2.50) to myself. I was sceptical if it would work, but I was so glad I did take our server’s recommendation as it was my favourite of the night. There was plenty of it, but it was the way the meats had been cooked and the sauce itself that sold it for me.

The black pudding and chorizo dish with the red wine and honey sauce was a stand-out.

Mariam’s vegan meatballs (£2.50) in a sweet tomato sauce weren’t long behind. She said the texture was as if it was meat, which she enjoyed, and the sauce was well balanced. There were three balls and she gave me half of one to try, too.

A discreet sizzle making its way to our table alerted me to the next dish – gambas pil pil (£4). Sizzling in the smallest skillet I have ever seen, the oil danced around the six prawns which were being cooked in the boiling oil. They were a reasonable size and succulent and we both commented on how much we enjoyed them.

Gambas pil pil was one of Julia and Mariam’s favourites of the night.

Up next was the mini meze (£2.50) that Mariam had chosen. This vegan dish boasted hummus, sweet potato falafel (two) and sun-dried tomatoes mixed with olives and other Mediterranean veg. Using the bread from the salad she dipped it into the hummus and scooped up as much as she could.

The mini meze. Mariam’s didn’t feature pomegranate like the picture shows, but it did have micro herbs on top.

We were still tucking into the other dishes and food kept arriving. The table was becoming busy and two other vegan options – the patatas bravas and chickpea and pepper stew (£2.50 each) – graced the table next.

You can’t go wrong with baked chopped pieces of fried potato smothered in a rich tomato sauce and a creamy garlic aioli.

Be sure to tuck into the patatas bravas when you pay a visit to The Selkie.

The last dish to make it to the table was my seared sirloin steak with salsa verde (£4). Another top pick from me, I hadn’t told them how I wanted my steak but it came served medium/rare which I was thankful for. There’s nothing worse than overcooked steak, especially when it is sliced into small thin slithers.

The salsa verde was pungent and zesty. It paired very well with the quality beef and it provided an instant hit of flavour. There was minimal fat on the steak, too.

The chickpea and pepper stew is one of the vegan options available.

We just and no more managed to polish off the small plates and didn’t dare ask to find out if there was a dessert menu.

It was great to see so many people enjoying the deal and dishes were flying around the venue as more and more diners ordered favourites they’d fallen for again and again.

Other options included everything from marinated chicken skewers, seared tofu and sweet chilli, halloumi and balsamic tomatoes, warm artichoke and Manchego salad and garlic and herb mushrooms to name a few.

A selection of the dishes Julia and Mariam tried.

The verdict

The fact the dishes are delivered as they are made means they are as fresh as they can be. It is hard to refrain from ordering more, so I would say order some, then order a few more instead of getting them all at one.

We ordered everything in a oner and the flow of dishes did get busy at times with our table filling up quite quickly.

That being said, we managed to work our way through them all and for £2.50 or £4 a plate I don’t think you could get this quality of food for those prices anywhere else in Dundee.

If you’re looking for some luxury and don’t want to spend a fortune dining out The Selkie is an absolute must.

Information

Address: The Selkie, 27 Exchange Street, Dundee DD1 3DJ

T: 01382 698210

W: www.theselkie.scot

Price: £36

Scores: 

  • Food: 4/5
  • Service: 4/5
  • Surroundings: 4/5

For more restaurant reviews…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Food & Drink

Patatas bravas from The Selkie.
7 of the best venues to go to in Dundee for top dining deals
0
From left: Marc Wheelen with his friend Dillon McEwen and Dillon's mum Andrea McEwen are the owners of Leven's pizza truck The Oven Airstream.
Trio bring authentic Italian pizza to Leven with The Oven Airstream food truck
1
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipe for P&J menu, August 20 Picture shows; Pean and broad bean risotto soup. Ceres PR. Supplied by Ceres PR Date; Unknown
Recipes: Rice up your life by recreating these delicious and simple savoury dishes
dundee spar
Too Good To Go: I paid £3 for Dundee Spar mystery bag - here's…
0
Shopping basket with foods on receipt. Grocery expenses budget, inflation and consumerism concept. 3d illustration; Shutterstock ID 2144658119; purchase_order: ; job:
Cost of living: Readers share their top tips on eating healthier on a budget
0
The tasty macaroni with spinach and salmon dish.
Midweek meal: Macaroni with spinach and salmon is comfort food at its finest
0
Evening telegraph/ Courier Broughty Ferry news CR0029924 G Jennings pics , review of Cillinsons Restaurant in Brown st,Broughty Ferry, run by Stephen Collinson, thursday 5th August.
Broughty Ferry restaurant Collinsons up for sale as owner plans to retire
1
Organisers of Fair City Craft Beer Fest. From left: William Bond, Danny O'Connor, Greig Mason and Sandy McKelvie.
Everything you need to know about the Fair City Craft Beer Fest coming to…
0
Albany Keith, new owner of FIKA Dundee.
Young entrepreneur to reopen popular city cafe FIKA Dundee this week
0
table with glasses hamburger and chips
5 amazing places to eat in Perthshire – all at the same location!

More from The Courier

Set to face Celtic: Eriksson
Carljohan Eriksson reveals Mark Birighitti pep talk as Dundee United keeper opens up on…
0
Post Thumbnail
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The bliss of a home from home
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has a word with Luke McCowan as he limps off at Ayr United.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer gives update on Luke McCowan injury: 'It's not a good…
0
Ian Nimmo White in 2013 with the poem he wrote in memory of the Tay Bridge Disaster
Fife and Angus poet Ian Nimmo White to host readings in Glenrothes and Forfar…
That's it. Rab's never eating in a restaurant again. It's messy!
RAB MCNEIL: That's it, I'm done with restaurants
0
Fife-raised piper Cammy Barnes performs at the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 2022
VIDEO: Fife singer Cammy Barnes 'trumps' his piper father at Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo
0