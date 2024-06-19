Council chief responds to safety check concerns over new Dundee Uber drivers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Council chief responds to safety check concerns over new Dundee Uber drivers

The approval of the firm's licence has split opinion.

By James Simpson
Councillor Stewart Hunter said Uber drivers will be vetted. Image: DC Thomson/ Laura Dale/PA Wire
Councillor Stewart Hunter said Uber drivers will be vetted. Image: DC Thomson/ Laura Dale/PA Wire

A senior councillor has moved to address concerns about safety checks on new Dundee Uber drivers.

The global taxi firm is expected to be up and running in the city later this year after securing a licence.

Many have welcomed the news – but some have expressed concerns about the vetting of the drivers.

Posting on the Dundee breaking news, weather and traffic updates Facebook group, Phil Moston said: “A licence to all unscrupulous operators to make a lot of money at the expense of normal taxi operators.”

Maureen Crighton posted: “Scary anyone can drive them, no security check – an accident waiting to happen. Scandalous.”

Dundee Uber drivers ‘to face same scrutiny as other taxi firms’

While Robert McIntyre wrote: “People saying great news until they see the surcharging on Saturday nights whilst being driven in a car and by a driver with no safety checks.”

Councillor Stewart Hunter, who convenes the council’s licensing committee, insists Uber drivers will face the same scrutiny as any other taxi workers.

He said: “One of the conditions of the licence that was granted is that all of their drivers must be licensed by Dundee City Council, so they will be exactly the same as every other taxi firm in the city.”

Other locals have welcomed the arrival of Uber in Dundee.

Uber users order taxis and pay for journeys using an app. Image: Shutterstock

Richard Barrie said: “Taxi service is brutal now in Dundee.

“Maybe a chance of getting home and out in an evening has just increased.

“If the taxi drivers are (afraid) of this, then up your game. Competition was needed.”

Lewis Woods wrote “About time. Used it for years living in London. Absolutely no issues ever. I’m hopeful.”

Pam Glass posted: “The lack of taxis late at night puts me off going into the town centre for a night out.

Taxis in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“Also booking in advance is unreliable – sometimes turning up half an hour after the time asked for, which is useless.

“Any experiences I’ve had using Uber in London and Glasgow have been positive.

“You pay on booking, you have a record of the taxi and driver, and they turn up where and when you expect.”

The Courier has taken a closer look at whether Dundee is ready to welcome Uber.

More from Dundee

Post Thumbnail
Man, 28, charged over 'hate crime' at Dundee Pride
A view of the proposed outdoor learning space.
First look at Dundee University nursery expansion with plans to demolish 'unstable' buildings
Höfn on Dundee's Bank Street is one of the many Instagrammable venues in the city. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
7 of the most Instagrammable food and drink venues in Dundee
Fans Andrew Glen from Glenrothes and Kaiden Leverington from Lochgelly at the Dunfermline fan zone on Friday. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Euro 2024: Will rain stay away for Dundee and Dunfermline fan zones this week?
Scene of A9 crash on Hogmanay.
Dundee nursing assistant stole cash from stricken car crash victim, 85, in Ninewells
Scotland fans from Dundee made guests of honour at German Highland Games.
Dundee teenagers made guests of honour at German Highland Games
A Chinook helicopter
Why Tayside residents were woken up by low-flying helicopters
A group graduating with Masters in Data Science, Computing Science and Data and Engineering. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Best pictures from day one of Dundee University summer graduations 2024
Drone pictures of the Dundee Eden Project site. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Exclusive drone footage and pictures from Dundee Eden Project site as attraction gets green…
The incident happened on High Street in Dundee during Dundee Pride. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Police probe hate crime after group attending Dundee Pride abused on street

Conversation