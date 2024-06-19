Council chief responds to safety check concerns over new Dundee Uber drivers

A senior councillor has moved to address concerns about safety checks on new Dundee Uber drivers.

The global taxi firm is expected to be up and running in the city later this year after securing a licence.

Many have welcomed the news – but some have expressed concerns about the vetting of the drivers.

Posting on the Dundee breaking news, weather and traffic updates Facebook group, Phil Moston said: “A licence to all unscrupulous operators to make a lot of money at the expense of normal taxi operators.”

Maureen Crighton posted: “Scary anyone can drive them, no security check – an accident waiting to happen. Scandalous.”

Dundee Uber drivers ‘to face same scrutiny as other taxi firms’

While Robert McIntyre wrote: “People saying great news until they see the surcharging on Saturday nights whilst being driven in a car and by a driver with no safety checks.”

Councillor Stewart Hunter, who convenes the council’s licensing committee, insists Uber drivers will face the same scrutiny as any other taxi workers.

He said: “One of the conditions of the licence that was granted is that all of their drivers must be licensed by Dundee City Council, so they will be exactly the same as every other taxi firm in the city.”

Other locals have welcomed the arrival of Uber in Dundee.

Richard Barrie said: “Taxi service is brutal now in Dundee.

“Maybe a chance of getting home and out in an evening has just increased.

“If the taxi drivers are (afraid) of this, then up your game. Competition was needed.”

Lewis Woods wrote “About time. Used it for years living in London. Absolutely no issues ever. I’m hopeful.”

Pam Glass posted: “The lack of taxis late at night puts me off going into the town centre for a night out.

“Also booking in advance is unreliable – sometimes turning up half an hour after the time asked for, which is useless.

“Any experiences I’ve had using Uber in London and Glasgow have been positive.

“You pay on booking, you have a record of the taxi and driver, and they turn up where and when you expect.”

The Courier has taken a closer look at whether Dundee is ready to welcome Uber.