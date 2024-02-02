Uber in Dundee: Is the city ready to welcome ‘dynamic’ taxi firm?

When the drinks are finished and the dancing done on a wet Saturday night then a taxi can be a welcoming sight.

In a smaller city like Dundee taxis are not too hard to find but, nevertheless, there could be an influx of new cabs arriving soon.

It was revealed last week that Uber could be extending its Scottish venture into Dundee.

The food delivery, ridesharing and freight transport company confirmed it is set to apply for a licence to operate taxis in the city.

Councillors would need to approve any application, so it’s far from a done deal, but the disruptive firm is closer to entering Dundee since bosses previously stated they had no plans.

The firm already offers services in Edinburgh and Glasgow – and is also planning to apply for a licence in Aberdeen.

Uber rides are requested via a smartphone app, with updates provided on their estimated arrival and current location.

Customers can also find out the vehicle’s make and model, along with the Uber driver’s name and rating.

It operates in 59 towns and cities across the UK and is reportedly in talks about establishing itself in Dundee.

‘We have more taxis than we need already’

Qaiser Habib (also known as Kaiser) is a Dundee taxi driver and president of the Dundee City Taxi Drivers Association.

He is not convinced that Uber would benefit Dundee businesses or residents, describing an already saturated taxi scene.

“Dundee is a small city and we actually have more taxis than needed in the taxi ranks”, he says.

“I don’t think it’s a good idea. They are only thinking of coming to Dundee right now and are not decided yet.

“I have heard of the public and local businesses having bad experiences with Uber.

“There are more than enough taxis in Dundee. There can often be 30-40 in one particular area and we are usually with our customers within minutes.”

Mr Habib also argues that getting an Uber will be harder than flagging down a taxi from a local company.

This is due to the protocol of pre-organising Uber rides and the operator’s reliance on customers using their card or smartphone to pay.

“We are actually near the limit of drivers that we need in the city right now and Uber could have a bad impact on local businesses.

“I have heard about Uber raising their prices at certain times, but we maintain the same throughout the night.

“If you come out of the pubs at 1am and need a taxi we won’t charge you more.

“We also make sure to always support local businesses and livelihoods. All of our drivers are based out of local offices and every driver is accountable because we all know each other.”

Would Uber introduce more ‘technology driven’ taxis to Dundee?

Uber operates a system called “dynamic pricing” that can increase the price of rides when lots of customers in a certain location are ordering them at the same time.

In a bustling Overgate shopping centre Arhum and Mohammad Saad are enjoying the shops on foot.

Arhum thinks Uber would have a competitive “edge” on the existing taxi services in the city if it started operating in Dundee.

He arrived in the city 15 months ago from Pakistan as an international student and believes more technology is the way forward.

“They have Uber taxis in my home country and I like the service there”, he says.

“I’m eagerly looking to use Uber services here in the UK. If it comes over here it will provide good journeys for me and for everyone in the city.

“It provides a very good service in Pakistan and I experienced a good service when I used it in the UAE (United Arab Emirates).

“It should be technology driven. I should be able to press a button and the taxi should come.

“I have used the city taxis, but the technology is lagging. So, Uber will be able to compete and have an edge.”

Mohammad is also positive about Uber ridesharing capabilities and says it is a “wonderful service.”

“Whenever you order local taxis it can take a lot of time for one to arrive. You are often in a big queue.”

“Uber would be beneficial and have an upper hand on local taxis in Dundee.

“It would make it very easy because on the phone you can just type your address. It would be very convenient.

“A touch of a finger and you’re going to get your Uber service there. “