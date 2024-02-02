Arbroath abuser berated partner in Ferry pubs and left 80 voicemails in single night

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Courts

Arbroath abuser berated partner in Ferry pubs and left 80 voicemails in single night

James Walton engaged in abusive behaviour for nine months, Dundee Sheriff Court heard.

By Ciaran Shanks
James Walton.
James Walton.

A paranoid domestic abuser from Arbroath deleted his partner’s social media followers, publicly berated her and bombarded her with 80 voicemails in one night during a campaign of harassment.

James Walton repeatedly breached bail conditions by being in the woman’s company and making abusive remarks towards her.

A court was told how Walton managed to access the woman’s hotel room in Broughty Ferry and left 80 voicemails in one night.

His conduct was slated by a sheriff who said his behaviour would have a “lasting psychological impact” on his victim.

The abuser – a full-time carer for his parents – has been ordered to perform unpaid work after admitting the series of offences committed over nine months.

Social media torment

Walton, 55, of East Abbey Street in Arbroath, had met the woman online and began the relationship in October 2022 but things turned sour during the Christmas period.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how the pair were renovating a property in Dundee but petty Walton saw red when the woman posted a Facebook image of her renovated bedroom.

Angry Walton texted and phoned to ask if that was so other men could see her bedroom, before demanding she delete the picture.

Social media apps on phone
Abusive Walton accessed his partner’s social media after taking her phone. Image: PA.

In another incident, the pair were in a pub when Walton grabbed the woman’s phone and said: “F***ing looking at guys on Facebook.”

He left with the phone and when it was apparent he was not returning, the woman drove herself home and found it unlocked.

All her Instagram followers were gone and it was clear Walton had gone through her social media apps.

The court was also told of other incidences of Walton making abusive remarks.

Disastrous night out

A night out in Broughty Ferry in February 2023 ended in disaster with the pair arguing before she ordered food in the Fisherman’s Tavern and he stormed out.

He later phoned her and demanded: “Get the f*** out of there now or we’re over” but the woman continued to eat her dinner.

She later went to The Eagle Coaching Inn but was repeatedly harassed by Walton.

He “firmly” grabbed her arm to get her to leave with him but she escaped his clutches.

Eagle Coaching Inn in Broughty Ferry.
Walton harassed the woman at the Eagle Coaching Inn in Broughty Ferry.

She continued drinking at several pubs in the Ferry while upset and was asked to leave The Anchor and was described as being “hysterical” in The Fort Hotel.

Police escorted her to Jolly’s Hotel, where she was staying the night but instead dropped her off at home in Dundee after a menacing call from Walton was put on loudspeaker.

However, she got a taxi back to Jolly’s and woke at 3am to find uninvited Walton sitting on the edge of the bed before leaving.

He had left around 80 voicemails.

‘Lasting psychological impact’

Walton admitted multiple charges of breaching bail conditions by contacting the woman and on one occasion, on August 24 2023, he placed a WhatsApp call, demanding she turn the camera round to show who or what was around her before being verbally abusive.

Walton previously pled guilty to engaging in an abusive course of conduct in Dundee, Broughty Ferry and Lunan Bay between October 1 2022 and July 4 2023.

As an alternative to custody, Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown ordered him to perform 300 hours of unpaid work with two years supervision.

Walton was also placed on a programme aimed at preventing future domestic offending and must inform his supervising officer of any new relationships.

James Walton
James Walton leaves Dundee Sheriff Court. 

In a sentencing statement, Sheriff Martin-Brown said she could have jailed him.

She said: “You have engaged in a catalogue of coercive and controlling behaviour which is likely to have a lasting psychological impact.

“You have also repeatedly breached bail conditions.

“Whilst you stated you accepted full responsibility for aspects of the various offences, social work have also reported that there was evidence of minimisation throughout their interview with you.

“You denied certain offences had occurred, apportioned blame for your behaviour to your mental health.

“You also expressed some concerning views towards both women and relationships.”

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown
Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown.

However, she added: “You are a full-time carer for your elderly parents and are not currently in employment.

“I am of the view that in light of all the particular circumstances of this case, the non-custodial sentence I have imposed achieves the purposes of punishment and societal disapproval, as well as the opportunity for effective rehabilitation.”

Walton, who previously served a lengthy jail stint for drugs offences, is also banned from contacting the woman for the next two years as part of a non-harassment order.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

