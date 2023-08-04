Charlie Mulgrew ‘forever grateful’ to Dundee United as defender opens up on Tannadice exit

Charlie Mulgrew has expressed his gratitude to Dundee United after his Tannadice exit was confirmed on Friday morning.

Mulgrew, 37, had nine months remaining on his contract but reached an agreement to depart the Terrors after being told his first team chances would be limited under Jim Goodwin.

The former Scotland and Celtic defender — whose first ever senior appearance came for the Tangerines, as a youngster on loan from Celtic — enjoyed 75 outings during his second spell at United.

It was hard time for everyone involved and not the ending we ever wanted. Charlie Mulgrew on Dundee United’s relegation

He helped the club qualify for Europe in his first campaign, but failed to hit the same heights as United crashed to relegation last term.

Nevertheless, Mulgrew was fulsome in his praise for the teammates, staff and fans as he took to Instagram to reflect on the “highs and lows”.

“My time at Dundee United has come to an end,” wrote Mulgrew. “The club that gave me my first professional game, I’ll be forever grateful.

“Thank you everybody connected to the club. The players I shared a pitch and a changing room with, the staff who worked hard everyday to make the club better and the fans who supported us through highs and lows.

“I trained everyday like it was my last and tried to make this club better in any way I could.”

Highs and lows

He continued: “Helping the club to European football was a huge high. Last season was a massive low, it was hard time for everyone involved and not the ending we ever wanted.

“I wish the club all the best in the future. Good luck for the coming season.”

A host of United players — past and present — were quick to with the experienced defender well, including Marc McNulty, Ian Harkes, Anraud Djoum, Kai Fotheringham and Craig Conway.