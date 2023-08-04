Charlie Mulgrew ‘forever grateful’ to Dundee United as defender opens up on Tannadice exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Charlie Mulgrew ‘forever grateful’ to Dundee United as defender opens up on Tannadice exit

Mulgrew left the club on Friday

By Alan Temple
Charlie Mulgrew pictured at the Dundee United tunnel
Mulgrew is a free agent, aged 37. Image: SNS.

Charlie Mulgrew has expressed his gratitude to Dundee United after his Tannadice exit was confirmed on Friday morning.

Mulgrew, 37, had nine months remaining on his contract but reached an agreement to depart the Terrors after being told his first team chances would be limited under Jim Goodwin.

The former Scotland and Celtic defender — whose first ever senior appearance came for the Tangerines, as a youngster on loan from Celtic — enjoyed 75 outings during his second spell at United.

It was hard time for everyone involved and not the ending we ever wanted.

Charlie Mulgrew on Dundee United’s relegation

He helped the club qualify for Europe in his first campaign, but failed to hit the same heights as United crashed to relegation last term.

Nevertheless, Mulgrew was fulsome in his praise for the teammates, staff and fans as he took to Instagram to reflect on the “highs and lows”.

Charlie Mulgrew bids farewell to the club. Image: Instagram / @Charlie_mulgrew

“My time at Dundee United has come to an end,” wrote Mulgrew. “The club that gave me my first professional game, I’ll be forever grateful.

“Thank you everybody connected to the club. The players I shared a pitch and a changing room with, the staff who worked hard everyday to make the club better and the fans who supported us through highs and lows.

“I trained everyday like it was my last and tried to make this club better in any way I could.”

Highs and lows

He continued: “Helping the club to European football was a huge high. Last season was a massive low, it was hard time for everyone involved and not the ending we ever wanted.

I wish the club all the best in the future. Good luck for the coming season.”

A host of United players — past and present — were quick to with the experienced defender well, including Marc McNulty, Ian Harkes, Anraud Djoum, Kai Fotheringham and Craig Conway. 

More from Dundee United

Dundee's Thomas Welsh has moved to Arbroath on an emergency loan. Image: SNS.
Arbroath add Dundee goalkeeper on emergency loan ahead of United clash
Charlie Mulgrew, pictured with Dundee United
Dundee United confirm Charlie Mulgrew departure
Jack Walton on Dundee United duty
How one Tannadice star's dad is going the extra mile as Dundee United fans…
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin speaks to the media at St Andrews
Jim Goodwin lays down title challenge as Dundee United boss hints at imminent Tannadice…
Ryan Dow in action for Arbroath
Pressure piled on Dundee United as Ryan Dow outlines Arbroath ambitions
Dundee United youngsters in action for the reserve side
Why did Dundee United withdraw from SPFL Reserve League?
Jim Goodwin and Dick Campbell go head to head at Gayfield.
RAB DOUGLAS: Arbroath v Dundee United is perfect start for the 'real football'
Dundeee United players celebrate a goal against Peterhead at Tannadice, Dundee
Dundee United 2023/2024 Championship preview: Predictions, star signing and Jim Goodwin warning
Ross Docherty and Kevin Holt of Dundee United, pictured at Tannadice
How motorway squabbles convinced one Dundee United ace that Tangerines are on the right…
Jim Goodwin salutes Dundee United fans
Jim Goodwin hails 'incredible' Dundee United backing after Arbroath sell-out as Tannadice boss is…