EXCLUSIVE: Craig Conway reveals failed attempt at Dundee United comeback

Conway was keen to seal a deal with the Tangerines in 2020

Conway takes the acclaim of the Tannadice crowd last month. Image: SNS
Conway takes the acclaim of the Tannadice crowd last month. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Former Dundee United hero Craig Conway has opened up on his bid to seal an emotional return to Tannadice — before joining St Johnstone and helping them to a historic cup double.

Conway was a free agent in the summer of 2020 after leaving Salford City.

Although 35 and, by his own admission, not quite the same blistering force that saw him win seven caps for Scotland at his peak, the talented winger believed he had plenty to offer a United side preparing for their first campaign back in the top-flight.

Everything happens for a reason and, in some ways, maybe it was a blessing.

Craig Conway

However, that interest was not reciprocated and, following positive discussions with Callum Davidson and a period training with the Saintees, he put pen to paper in Perth.

Conway was man of the match in the 2020 Scottish Cup final. Image: SNS

“I have to say — just to put it on record — that I did try to get back to United,” Conway told Courier Sport. “I’ll not mention any names, but they didn’t get back to me. I did try!

“I think, at that time, I could have given something to United. Definitely. In another life or another time, maybe that happens. But it’s just one of those things.

Everything happens for a reason and, in some ways, maybe it was a blessing. What if I had gone back to United and it hadn’t worked out — for whatever reason? Maybe I wouldn’t have been at the level I thought I was. Who knows?

“So, it could be better that the fans just have the memories of my first stint there; some things are better left untouched.”

Full circle

Nevertheless, it would be fair to say that things worked out well for Conway.

After signing up at McDiarmid Park, he contributed a very creditable four goals and five assists during St Johnstone’s historic march to a cup double.

From lifting the Scottish Cup in 2010 in United, it was full circle to do the same with the Saintees 11 years later.

Conway, right, with double-winning St Johnstone skipper Jason Kerr. Image: SNS

“When I made the decision to come back up the road, I didn’t think it would be to St Johnstone — but I loved my time there,” added Conway.

“When I spoke to Callum Davidson, who I have a lot of time for, he was absolutely brilliant with me. I know he’ll be back stronger, soon.

“Maybe it was fitting; my first trophy was the Scottish Cup and my last trophy was the Scottish Cup.”

The time was right

Conway ultimately hung up his boots in 2022, accepting that his body would no longer stand up to the rigour of top-level football.

And he cuts a sanguine figure; content that he wrung every last drop out of a superb career. From part-time football with Ayr United, Conway lifted silverware, represented his country and turned out for the likes of Cardiff and Blackburn.

Conway scored 16 goals in 166 games for United. Image: SNS

“I don’t have any regrets,” added Conway. “I squeezed every little bit out of my career and I’m proud of what I achieved.

Whenever negative moments came along, I always learned from them and I can honestly say I’m really content. The time was right for me to hang up my boots. I didn’t want to go on too long and tarnish the reputation I had.

“I got out before there was a danger of that happening; before the legs start going. That’s especially true when my game was all about being a quick winger — running, tricks and sharpness.”

He added: “Towards the end, my mindset was, “right, just get through training without getting injured”. Once you get to that stage, you realise that’s probably not the way to be.”

Passing on experience

Now the managing director of sports management company, 1 Athlete Management, Conway added: “I’m really enjoying working with the boys we have and hopefully helping them along in their journey.

Conway rose from part-time football with Ayr United. Image: SNS

“There aren’t many levels of the game that I haven’t experience — from part-time to playing for Scotland so I feel like I can pass on some of that guidance and knowledge to them.”

