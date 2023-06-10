Former pupil who attempted suicide at Fife school says too many ‘traumatic incidents’ still going unreported

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education

Former pupil who attempted suicide at Fife school says too many ‘traumatic incidents’ still going unreported

Dianne Youngson tried to take her own life 20 years ago while studying at Waid Academy.

By Calum Petrie
Dianne Youngson, now 34, still has flashbacks and receives counselling 20 years later. Image: Dianne Youngson
Dianne Youngson, now 34, still has flashbacks and receives counselling 20 years later. Image: Dianne Youngson

A woman who attempted suicide 20 years ago while at Waid Academy has criticised the number of “traumatic incidents” still going unreported in Scottish schools.

Dianne Youngson, 34, claimed there was a ‘huge problem’ around incidents of violence and issues affecting children’s health going unreported in schools.

And she voiced distress that 20 years after her experience the same problems were still being debated.

Dianne said she attempted to take her own life in the grounds of the Anstruther school as a 14-year-old. She said she was told to sit in a cupboard for the rest of the day and to ‘get herself together’.

She still has flashbacks and receives counselling two decades on.

Fife Council head of education Shelagh McLean said schools staff today use “universal, early intervention and preventative approaches” to support young people.

“Any young person who is struggling, for any reason, should let a member of the school staff know. They will be listened to and supported.

It was when Dianne, who now lives in Westhill, Aberdeenshire, read about an incident at her former school in Anstruther that she decided to speak out.

The victim of the classroom assault in January “could have died” according to a retired police officer, yet police were not immediately contacted.

Dianne is now creating a parliamentary petition with her local MSP with a view to ensuring more incidents in schools are reported.

Underreporting of incidents in schools: ‘After 20 years, here we are still talking about these things’

Dianne said: “I didn’t think what happened to me could possibly happen now, in an age when mental health is talked about so much.

“My incident was 20 years ago, yet here we are still talking about these things.”

Dianne at 18, when she was still struggling to come to terms with events at school. Image: Dianne Youngson

Describing her own incident at school, she said: “After becoming evidently unwell another pupil notified staff, yet no medical attention whatsoever was called upon.

“Instead, they made the decision to put me in the back of my guidance teacher’s classroom cupboard. I was to sit there while they ‘monitored’ me until the end of the day, which was several hours.

“It was only at the end of the school day that I was taken to hospital, extremely unwell by this point. The doctors could not understand the time delay in getting me medical attention.”

School treated suicide attempt like ‘a dirty secret’

She added: “After being discharged from hospital I was called into a school meeting.

“I was told, ‘While we cannot officially exclude you, we feel you need to take a few days off to get yourself together.’

“And so I went home, aged 14, deeply suicidal and lacking any kind of support.

“I was told not to speak of what happened like it was some dirty secret.

“They had a duty of care and completely failed.

“I get that teachers have a lot to deal with.

“When you take on a career as a teacher you don’t want to have to deal with traumatic incidents that come up probably weekly in schools. I completely understand that.

“But schools do have a duty of care and they should be reporting these incidents, because that’s when they’ll be able to get the help to deal with them.”

‘They had a duty of care and failed’: Dianne battled with the mental repercussions throughout her teens and 20s. Image: Dianne Youngson

‘Fear of reporting incidents is an overplayed excuse’

Dianne was left so disheartened by her experience that she chose to leave school early, after completing fifth year and attending ‘just enough’ school to leave with some Highers.

At the age of 26, after having children, Dianne contacted education officials and questioned why no medical help had been sought that day.

She said she was given ‘pitiful’ excuses, which left her feeling ‘hugely let down’.

“I may have stayed on longer at school had I felt safe. I lost all trust and didn’t want to be there anymore.

“The narrative of what actually happens in schools is being whitewashed to protect their reputation.

“Fear of reporting incidents is an overplayed excuse, and doesn’t excuse what I feel is negligence.”

Local MSP to raise issue with cabinet secretary Jenny Gilruth

‘Not much has changed’: Alexander Burnett MSP wants action on the underreporting of incidents in schools. Image: DC Thomson/Kenny Elrick.

Alexander Burnett, Dianne’s MSP in Aberdeenshire West, said: “Dianne deserves a great deal of credit for opening up about her experiences as a young person in the Scottish education system, which undoubtedly failed her.

“Although a number of years have passed, it’s obvious the pain of reliving those experiences is just as keenly felt.

“And tempting as it may be for politicians to pretend bullying has gone away — especially the kind that goes unheard or ignored — not much has changed.

“Beyond an apology for the anguish Dianne endured, on her own, I will be asking the minister [for education, Jenny Gilruth] just what the Scottish Government is doing to protect today’s pupils from suffering in silence.”

Fife Council responds on behalf of the school

Fife Council’s head of education Shelagh McLean said the authority couldn’t comment on individual cases, but that the welfare of those in schools is its priority.

“Our focus on universal, early intervention and preventative approaches means that most young people can enjoy positive emotional wellbeing and flourish.

“Any young person who is struggling, for any reason, should let a member of the school staff know. They will be listened to and supported.

“We will always work to make sure our young people have a positive experience at school.”

There is support available for those experiencing negative, upsetting or suicidal thoughts.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]