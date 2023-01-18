‘She could have died’: Ex-cop blasts Waid Academy for not reporting school assault to police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education Schools

‘She could have died’: Ex-cop blasts Waid Academy for not reporting school assault to police

By Debbie Clarke
January 18 2023, 5.49pm Updated: January 19 2023, 10.42am
Retired police officer Graham Goulden has hit out at Waid Academy for not contacting police about an assault at the school. Image: Sam Bush.
Retired police officer Graham Goulden has hit out at Waid Academy for not contacting police about an assault at the school. Image: Sam Bush.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Schools

Retired police officer Graham Goulden has hit out at Waid Academy for not contacting police about an assault at the school. Image: Sam Bush.
Inside story of how Waid Academy assaults rocked Fife school
Retired police officer Graham Goulden has hit out at Waid Academy for not contacting police about an assault at the school. Image: Sam Bush.
Parents fear for kids starting at Waid Academy, says attack victim's father
Retired police officer Graham Goulden has hit out at Waid Academy for not contacting police about an assault at the school. Image: Sam Bush.
Dundonians have their say on gender reform after local MSP's remarks about 'exploring' allowing…
3
Retired police officer Graham Goulden has hit out at Waid Academy for not contacting police about an assault at the school. Image: Sam Bush.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why Waid Academy must not treat classroom assault as an outlier event
4
Retired police officer Graham Goulden has hit out at Waid Academy for not contacting police about an assault at the school. Image: Sam Bush.
Waid Academy schoolboy 'knocked unconscious in fight' on same day girl assaulted in Fife…
Children toasting marshmallows on a campfire.
How a Fife charity uses outdoor play to help children come to terms with…
Retired police officer Graham Goulden has hit out at Waid Academy for not contacting police about an assault at the school. Image: Sam Bush.
Shocking assault on schoolgirl at Waid Academy in Fife caught on video
Retired police officer Graham Goulden has hit out at Waid Academy for not contacting police about an assault at the school. Image: Sam Bush.
We asked people in Dundee city centre for their opinion on teacher strikes as…
41
Retired police officer Graham Goulden has hit out at Waid Academy for not contacting police about an assault at the school. Image: Sam Bush.
Teacher strikes distressing for children with complex needs like my Jayden, says Forfar mum
Retired police officer Graham Goulden has hit out at Waid Academy for not contacting police about an assault at the school. Image: Sam Bush.
New teacher strikes: Here's how Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross schools are…

Most Read

1
Arbroath police station.
Arbroath man leaves prison, bricks police station, returns to prison
2
Retired police officer Graham Goulden has hit out at Waid Academy for not contacting police about an assault at the school. Image: Sam Bush.
Discovery Beers: First look inside Dundee’s first dedicated craft beer shop
3
Retired police officer Graham Goulden has hit out at Waid Academy for not contacting police about an assault at the school. Image: Sam Bush.
Fife pub described as a ‘wee gem’ up for sale after sudden closure
4
Retired police officer Graham Goulden has hit out at Waid Academy for not contacting police about an assault at the school. Image: Sam Bush.
Calls to clear up rubbish left dumped in Dundee garden
5
Retired police officer Graham Goulden has hit out at Waid Academy for not contacting police about an assault at the school. Image: Sam Bush.
Vodka and cigarettes stolen in ram-raid ‘like a Hollywood scene’ at Broughty Ferry shop
6
Retired police officer Graham Goulden has hit out at Waid Academy for not contacting police about an assault at the school. Image: Sam Bush.
Dundee man on why time is right to expand his watch business to Dubai
7
Retired police officer Graham Goulden has hit out at Waid Academy for not contacting police about an assault at the school. Image: Sam Bush.
‘Radical’ Dundee transport plan and Glenrothes Riverside Park regeneration win major cash boost
8
The site where the missing public art used to sit in Glenrothes
Public artist accuses Fife Council of ‘cavalier attitude’ as prized Glenrothes works go missing
9
Retired police officer Graham Goulden has hit out at Waid Academy for not contacting police about an assault at the school. Image: Sam Bush.
Hotel worker ‘horrified’ by Fife creep’s porn proposal
10
Retired police officer Graham Goulden has hit out at Waid Academy for not contacting police about an assault at the school. Image: Sam Bush.
Missing Fife man last seen boarding bus in Kirkcaldy

More from The Courier

Retired police officer Graham Goulden has hit out at Waid Academy for not contacting police about an assault at the school. Image: Sam Bush.
Perth and Kinross tenants facing 2.2% rent rise in April
Retired police officer Graham Goulden has hit out at Waid Academy for not contacting police about an assault at the school. Image: Sam Bush.
Drunken firebug jailed for £130k blaze at multi-storey car park in Perth
nato warships in dundee
Why three Nato warships have docked in Dundee
The cash boost will transform the River Leven
£19m cash boost will transform River Leven and bring bike hire to Glenrothes park
Retired police officer Graham Goulden has hit out at Waid Academy for not contacting police about an assault at the school. Image: Sam Bush.
Man, 18, seriously assaulted in Dundee city centre
Retired police officer Graham Goulden has hit out at Waid Academy for not contacting police about an assault at the school. Image: Sam Bush.
Nicola Sturgeon weighs in on Waid Academy assaults and vows to gain 'full understanding'…
Retired police officer Graham Goulden has hit out at Waid Academy for not contacting police about an assault at the school. Image: Sam Bush.
Dundee Record Fair ends after more than 40 years as organiser retires
Retired police officer Graham Goulden has hit out at Waid Academy for not contacting police about an assault at the school. Image: Sam Bush.
£4 million 10-pin bowling centre in Dundee could create up to 50 jobs
Retired police officer Graham Goulden has hit out at Waid Academy for not contacting police about an assault at the school. Image: Sam Bush.
Dundee sign loan striker Kwame Thomas from English League Two side
The A90 near Inchture.
Disruption on A90 as work near Inchture causes road closures

Editor's Picks

Most Commented