Carljohan Eriksson leaves Dundee United on a permanent deal

Carljohan Eriksson has joined Nordsjaelland for an undisclosed fee.

The Finland international has been on loan with the Danish outfit since January, leaving United to suffer relegation with Mark Birighitti as their sole experienced stopper.

“Saku” has made two appearances since the switch.

Nevertheless, he has made the move permanent, bringing the curtain down on a forgettable 18-month spell at Tannadice.

Eriksson arrived at United in January 2022 as the reigning Swedish top-flight goalkeeper of the year, having impressed with Mjallby.

However, he did not make his debut for the Tangerines until the start of the following campaign and ultimately failed to cement a starting berth.

Eriksson and Birighitti both had spells as No.1 last term, with neither impressing.

The Finn departs after making just 11 appearances, keeping three clean sheets.