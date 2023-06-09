Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Carljohan Eriksson leaves Dundee United on a permanent deal

Eriksson has joined Danish side Nordsjaelland

By Alan Temple
Eriksson is nearing an exit this month. Image: SNS

Carljohan Eriksson has joined Nordsjaelland for an undisclosed fee.

The Finland international has been on loan with the Danish outfit since January, leaving United to suffer relegation with Mark Birighitti as their sole experienced stopper.

“Saku” has made two appearances since the switch.

Nevertheless, he has made the move permanent, bringing the curtain down on a forgettable 18-month spell at Tannadice.

Eriksson was allowed to go to Denmark in January. Image: SNS

Eriksson arrived at United in January 2022 as the reigning Swedish top-flight goalkeeper of the year, having impressed with Mjallby.

However, he did not make his debut for the Tangerines until the start of the following campaign and ultimately failed to cement a starting berth.

Eriksson and Birighitti both had spells as No.1 last term, with neither impressing.

The Finn departs after making just 11 appearances, keeping three clean sheets.

