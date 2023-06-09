Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Steven MacLean insists he will ‘always’ provide pathway for St Johnstone kids as breakthrough chance dawns for Max Kucheriavyi and Alex Ferguson

The young players have caught the eye and been told the pathway to first team football is clear.

By Eric Nicolson
Max Kucheriavyi and Alex Ferguson will soon get their chance to impress.
Max Kucheriavyi and Alex Ferguson will soon get their chance to impress. Images: SNS.

Steven MacLean has high hopes for young St Johnstone stars in the making, Max Kucheriavyi and Alex Ferguson.

And the Perth boss revealed that had loan rules not prevented it, they would already have been in his Premiership plans.

MacLean, who believes Taylor Steven and Liam Parker have also “progressed” over the last year, has been impressed by the performances of Kucherivayi at Falkirk and East Fife respectively.

And both have a chance of staking a first team claim at McDiarmid Park when they return for pre-season training later this month.

“Max and Alex have progressed this season,” said MacLean.

“If I could have played Max, he’d have been in my thoughts for the end of the season.

“He’s a good young player. So is Alex.

“Alex has trained more with us than Max because Max was a full-time loan.

“You could see the improvement in him. He’s been very good in training.

“I actually say to Alex (Cleland) and Liam (Craig): ‘Are you sure he’s not available?’”

Max Kucheriavyi played in a Scottish Cup semi-final.
Max Kucheriavyi played in a Scottish Cup semi-final. Image: SNS.

MacLean added: “Max knows how I feel about him. The two of them have got real quality.

“It’ll be up to them in pre-season. They both need to kick on. You can’t rest.

“I know John (McGlynn) and Smudger (Paul Smith) very well and they spoke really highly of Max after his time with them at Falkirk and Fergie obviously did very well at East Fife.

“They’ve had their loans and now they need to try and play in the Premiership.”

The likes of Jackson Mylchreest have caught the eye in the age-group below.

MacLean said: “Regarding some of the under-18s, they’re probably not quite there yet but they’re not a million miles away.”

Pathway open

Cammy Ballantyne’s surprise selection for a key Premiership clash at Kilmarnock illustrated MacLean’s desire for there to be a clear route for academy players at McDiarmid Park.

“As long as I’m the manager, if you’re good enough you’ll play,” he said.

“There will be a pathway. There will always be a pathway.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re 16 or 22.

“How do you know when a player is ready? Sometimes you just have to let them go.

“It’s about dipping them in and out at the right times.

Jason Kerr went on loan to East Fife.
Jason Kerr went on loan to East Fife. Image: SNS.

“I’ve seen it when I was a player. Jason Kerr was one. He’s a prime example.

“I used to think to myself ‘he’s ready’. He’d be kicking me in training and you could just see that it was his time.

“Pre-season is a big time for a young player and that will be the case for the likes of Taylor, Liam, Max and Alex.”

