George Orwell’s frightening and limiting Newspeak is being imposed upon us – by ourselves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Columnists

George Orwell’s frightening and limiting Newspeak is being imposed upon us – by ourselves

If no one can describe beauty, how will we recognise it? If no one can explain frustration, how can it be assuaged? If no one can articulate their feelings, will we actually have any?

Post Thumbnail
By Steve Finan

The dystopian nightmare of George Orwell’s famous novel Nineteen Eighty-Four could never actually happen. Could it?

There is growing use of the phrase “the feels”. It is an inarticulate failure spouted by people lacking a wide enough vocabulary to describe emotions. They only know there is something they are feeling.

They haven’t read enough or were never taught words to explain emotion stirred by a person, cause, situation, or Snapchat video of a dog rescuing another dog. They merely say: “It gives me the feels”.

But “the feels” isn’t a description. It doesn’t capture the incredible concentration that is love, the salted cut of jealousy, the hot impotency of anger, or the glow of altruism.

If no one can describe beauty, how will we recognise it? If no one can explain frustration, how can it be assuaged? If no one can articulate their feelings, will we actually have any?

The technical term is hypocognition. It means to lack the linguistic or cognitive representation of a concept to describe ideas or interpret experiences.

That’s a mouthful, it’s better expressed by example. The modern word for the vaguely uncomfortable sensation of sitting on a seat still radiating warmth from someone else’s bottom is shoeburyness. And it’s felt more seriously by people who know the word for it. Naming it makes them more aware of it.

Phubbing, a portmanteau of “phone” and “snubbing”, is when you’re ignored by a companion because they are immersed in their mobile phone. Once you know the term, you notice it more when it happens. Now I’ve labelled it, it will annoy you quicker. Sorry about that.

The reverse is also true. If you don’t know the words for emotions like trepidation, pity, wonder, spite, guilt, disgust, or can’t recognise the difference between love and lust, then your response to experiencing these things is limited. There is a block on your ability to explain not just to others, but to yourself.

You and I (who enjoy words) might have an interesting conversation about the nuances between regret, remorse, and ruefulness. You couldn’t have that conversation with someone who describes all three as “the feels”.

This word famine is frighteningly like Orwell’s description of “Newspeak”, the language imposed on the population in Nineteen Eighty-Four. A sinister, curtailed version of English.

Newspeak inhibits “thoughtcrime”. There are no words for dissent, resistance, or personal identity. These things are inexpressible and therefore (the theory goes) impossible to have.

The irony is that we’re not being crushed into this by a Big Brother-led Ingsoc party. We’re doing it to ourselves.

 

 

Word of the week

Cicatrix (noun)

The scar or seam of a healed wound. EG: “The already battle-scarred English language will survive, but it gains a new cicatrix after each wound from abominations like ‘the feels’.”

Read the latest Oh my word! every Saturday in The Courier. Contact me at sfinan@dctmedia.co.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Columnists

Rory McIlroy didn't have an easy press conference this week.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Golfers have lost perspective - do they not know how lucky they…
Beautiful woman hiding face under cover lying in bed. Female sparky eyes looking in camera closeup. Sweet dreams, flirtation, playing game, wake up; Shutterstock ID 354055550; purchase_order: Courier; job: Lesley Hart column
LESLEY HEART: The early bird gets the worm - whether her hair is brushed…
Post Thumbnail
I rarely hear of students or workers being harshly disciplined into producing their best
Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy's difference of opinion is no laughing matter.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm comments show we're heading for a tainted…
Rab sometimes find it hards to remember names.
Rab McNeil: I often forget people’s names shortly after being introduced to them
Post Thumbnail
You and I do not have mutual friends but we might have friends in…
Eve and countless others have curled at Perth's Dewars Centre.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Could the Dewars Centre in Perth be home to a national curling…
Rab has been up a tree - he better be careful!
RAB MCNEIL: The latest job that saw me tremulously ascending involved getting ivy off…
Mary-Jane enjoyed a few glasses of fizz with friends.
Mary-Jane Duncan: A ladies’ road trip to Pitlochry for a cheeky night away
Post Thumbnail
Thank you for emailing to tell me you don’t bother reading my nonsense