How Perth hotel named Scotland’s best stays ‘top of its game’

The boss of a Perth hotel recently named the best in Scotland says the award was deserved recognition for its staff.

The Salutation Hotel was voted Hotel of the Year at the Scottish Hospitality Awards.

The hotel, which underwent a management buy-out in 2018, was also voted Hotel of the Year in the Central Scotland category.

General manager Gordon Paterson said the staff’s work helped the hotel bounce back from the pandemic.

He said: “There is no doubt the hospitality industry has had a bashing since the re-opening after the pandemic.

“We’ve had our challenges with staffing, crippling energy costs and severe food price increases.

“Many of the original team thankfully came back to work with us after the pandemic.

“They have been a great backbone as we grew the hotel back to normality.

“I’m extremely thankful for their long hours and hard work.”

Constant upgrades at Salutation Hotel

Mr Paterson said constant investment in the hotel also helps it stay ahead.

“We aim to refurbish up to 10 rooms at the beginning of the year.

“We try to tackle different parts of the hotel every winter and strive to keep on top of the decorations and fabrics, while keeping the traditional charm of the hotel.”

Mr Paterson added the next project for the Salutation Hotel is to upgrade its conferencing facilities in the Moncrieffe Suite.

He also hopes the hotel will be able to capitalise on the opening of Perth Museum next spring.

“We want to be ready for the many visitors that will be staying in the centre of the city,” he said.

“We want to be on top of the game.”

Perth hotel boss ‘immensely proud’

Reflecting on the hotels award successes, he said it was a “great surprise” to win.

He added: “I am immensely proud of the team. They have worked so hard that allowed us to win the award. It is a credit to them all.”

The Salutation Hotel is part of the Strathmore Hotels group, which has a portfolio of eight across the UK.

These include Ben Nevis Hotel and The Alexandra Hotel in Fort William, the Nethybridge Hotel within Cairngorms National Park and The Royal Hotel in Oban.