Business Perth hotel voted Scotland’s best at Scottish Hospitality Awards A number of Tayside and Fife businesses were celebrated at the prestigious awards. By Gavin Harper May 17 2023, 3.15pm Share Perth hotel voted Scotland’s best at Scottish Hospitality Awards Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/business-environment/business/4399144/perth-hotel-2023-scottish-hospitality-awards/ Copy Link 0 comment Members of the Salutation Hotel team at the awards. Image: Salutation Hotel. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation