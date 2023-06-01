Cammy Ballantyne is St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean’s poster boy for ‘train well, get picked’ message

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cammy Ballantyne is Steven MacLean’s poster boy for a ‘train well, get picked’ mantra at St Johnstone.

And the Perth boss has challenged his young midfielder to pick up where he left off when Saints return for pre-season.

MacLean threw Ballantyne in at the deep end when the stakes were high at Rugby Park recently.

And he was rewarded with an excellent display by the 23-year-old on his first Premiership appearance.

Ballantyne started the subsequent clashes with Ross County and Livingston and looked at home in both of those contests as well.

“The shift Cammy put in at Kilmarnock looked good on the day but when you saw the data afterwards it backed up everything you thought,” said MacLean.

“I was really delighted with that.

“He showed his quality as well.

“He took on board what we asked him to do.

"If he trusted me enough to put me in, who is to say he won’t show more faith in me from now on?”

“I showed him a little video on the Friday morning of training and where I thought he could improve. He took it to the letter.

“I want players in a structure without the ball but I want to give them a freedom to play where there’s leeway.

“I don’t want to say: ‘You must pass the ball there, you must do that’.

“I want to give them a freedom to play because we’ve got good players.

“I think they’ve bought into that and I hope they enjoy it.”

‘Keep backing it up’

MacLean added: “Cammy is a clever player.

“He takes on board what you want him to do.

“I was delighted for him. Listen, they are here to play.

“How do you know they’re good enough? You’ve got to give them a chance at some point.

“His training levels were good and that’s why I gave him the opportunity.

“It just shows if you are good in training and a place becomes available then I will play you.

“It’s not just you’ve got to perform at the weekend. It’s important how you are on the training pitch as well.

“I gave Cammy the opportunity, he’s taken it and now the challenge for him is to keep backing it up.

“A good player doesn’t just play for one game, he plays for two or three and then a season.

“Can he back it up and make himself a mainstay?

“That’s up to him now. I gave him the opportunity and he’s taken it.

“He’s now got to go and kick on.”