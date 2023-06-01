Several Tayside and Fife beaches scoop top award – is your favourite among the most beautiful in Scotland?

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Several Courier Country beaches have been named among the best in Scotland.

Broughty Ferry, St Andrews and Arbroath are among 21 sands in Tayside and Fife that have been handed Scotland’s Beach Award by charity Keep Scotland Beautiful.

Fife has also retained its title as the region with the most award-winning beaches in Scotland, with 14 recognised.

Winners must meet a strict range of criteria, such as beach safety, access and facilities, and cleanliness.

Fife, Tayside and Angus beaches awarded

St Andrews West Sands has been recognised throughout the 31 years the awards have been running while Aberdour Silver Sands has now received the accolade consistently for three decades.

Broughty Ferry beach first received a beach award in 2004 and joins a number of others across Scotland to consistently meet the high standards expected.

Meanwhile, Lunan bay, Montrose Seafront, Arbroath, Carnoustie, Monifiet and East Haven also scooped awards.

In total, honour was given to 52 beaches across the country.

Angus Council Communities Convener, Cllr Mark McDonald said: “We’re delighted to see this accolade given to the beaches stretching along the coastline of Angus once again.

“It’s a privilege to have beaches of such outstanding beauty in our county.

“These awards recognise the many days of hard work that volunteers and Council staff put towards keeping our beaches in top condition.”

Jamie Ormiston, Awards Officer at Keep Scotland Beautiful said, “Scotland’s Beach Awards are the benchmark for quality, celebrating clean, well-managed and sustainable beaches.

Strict environmental criteria must be met

“Our award-winning beaches demonstrate excellent beach management and we hope that all who visit this year play their part in keeping them beautiful.

“’I’d like to thank all those who do so much to protect, maintain and enhance our beaches, protecting the sand and sea for us all to enjoy.”

Full list of the winning beaches

Fife

Elie Harbour Beach

St Andrews West Sands

Leven

Burntisland

St Andrews East Sands

Aberdour Silver Sands

Aberdour Black Sands

Crail Roome Bay

Kingsbarns

Elie Ruby Bay

Billowness, Anstruther

Kinghorn (Pettycur)

Kirkcaldy Seafield

Kirkcaldy Pathhead Sands

Angus

Lunan Bay

Montrose Seafront

Arbroath

Carnoustie

Monifieth

East Haven

Tayside

Broughty Ferry