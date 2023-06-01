Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Several Tayside and Fife beaches scoop top award – is your favourite among the most beautiful in Scotland?

Beaches across Fife, Angus and Tayside scooped a raft of prestigious Keep Scotland Beautiful awards

By Neil Henderson
Silver Sands beach, Aberdour. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Silver Sands beach, Aberdour. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Several Courier Country beaches have been named among the best in Scotland.

Broughty Ferry, St Andrews and Arbroath are among 21 sands in Tayside and Fife that have been handed Scotland’s Beach Award by charity Keep Scotland Beautiful.

Fife has also retained its title as the region with the most award-winning beaches in Scotland, with 14 recognised.

Winners must meet a strict range of criteria, such as beach safety, access and facilities, and cleanliness.

Broughty Ferry beach. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Fife, Tayside and Angus beaches awarded

St Andrews West Sands has been recognised throughout the 31 years the awards have been running  while Aberdour Silver Sands has now received the accolade consistently for three decades.

Broughty Ferry beach first received a beach award in 2004 and joins a number of others across Scotland to consistently meet the high standards expected.

Meanwhile, Lunan bay, Montrose Seafront, Arbroath, Carnoustie, Monifiet and East Haven also scooped awards.

East Haven beach. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

In total, honour was given to 52 beaches across the country.

Angus Council Communities Convener, Cllr Mark McDonald said: “We’re delighted to see this accolade given to the beaches stretching along the coastline of Angus once again.

“It’s a privilege to have beaches of such outstanding beauty in our county.

“These awards recognise the many days of hard work that volunteers and Council staff put towards keeping our beaches in top condition.”

Jamie Ormiston, Awards Officer at Keep Scotland Beautiful said, “Scotland’s Beach Awards are the benchmark for quality, celebrating clean, well-managed and sustainable beaches.

Strict environmental criteria must be met

“Our award-winning beaches demonstrate excellent beach management and we hope that all who visit this year play their part in keeping them beautiful.

Elie beach was among those awarded. Image: DC Thomson.

“’I’d like to thank all those who do so much to protect, maintain and enhance our beaches, protecting the sand and sea for us all to enjoy.”

 

Full list of the winning beaches

Fife

  • Elie Harbour Beach
  • St Andrews West Sands
  • Leven
  • Burntisland
  • St Andrews East Sands
  • Aberdour Silver Sands
  • Aberdour Black Sands
  • Crail Roome Bay
  • Kingsbarns
  • Elie Ruby Bay
  • Billowness, Anstruther
  • Kinghorn (Pettycur)
  • Kirkcaldy Seafield
  • Kirkcaldy Pathhead Sands

Angus

  • Lunan Bay
  • Montrose Seafront
  • Arbroath
  • Carnoustie
  • Monifieth
  • East Haven

Tayside

  • Broughty Ferry

