News Courts

Paranoid Dundee brute knocked girlfriend’s teeth out of line

Russell Telford, 38, rained blows on his partner after becoming paranoid when she and a friend laughed at the contents of his phone.

By Gordon Currie
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Assault Picture shows; Russell Telford. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 31/05/2023
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Assault Picture shows; Russell Telford. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 31/05/2023

