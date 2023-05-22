Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Cammy Ballantyne ready to prove he will be no St Johnstone one-game wonder

After four loans with Montrose, the 23-year-old has finally broken into the Saints first team and wants to stay there.

By Eric Nicolson
Cammy Ballantyne.
It was a long road to Cammy Ballantyne’s first Premiership appearance for St Johnstone.

And despite the fact that the 23-year-old had to make the jump from League One midfielder to top flight starter without any competitive football under his belt for four months, he knew he was “ready” for his big opportunity.

And now, after starring in the victory over Kilmarnock that secured Saints their league place for a 15th year in succession, Ballantyne wants to show he’ll be no Perth one-game wonder.

“I wouldn’t say I was aware that I was creeping into Macca’s thoughts,” he said, reflecting on his Rugby Park selection ahead of team-mates with far more experience under their belts.

“But you always need to be ready. Everyone always says that but it’s true.

“You need to train hard and look after yourself properly. I’m glad I did that.

“We had been doing shape all week so I had a little suspicion that I had a sniff.

“He pulled me in on Friday and said I was playing from the start, which was a surprise.

“It took a wee while for that to get into my system. I didn’t know what to say when he told me.

Cammy Ballantyne in action at Rugby Park.
“I’m delighted he trusts me. I was nervous but I wasn’t scared. I was ready.

“I knew I could come in and put in a good shift for the boys.

“It was a big gamble for him and could have gone wrong.

“I’ve got a good relationship with him. He’s always honest – he’s a good coach with real attention to detail and a good person.”

Ballantyne added: “I’ve played loads of games at Montrose but this is a different level obviously.

“Hopefully I kick on now.

“If I’m asked to start the next game at Ross County, the Livingston game or next season, I’ll be ready.”

Career crossroads?

Time will tell if last Saturday was a crossroads moment for Ballantyne, who has another year left on his Saints contract.

“I wouldn’t say it was ever gone,” he answered to the question of whether he thought all hope of a first team chance at McDiarmid Park had evaporated.

“But you do get the impression that you might have to start looking elsewhere or be big enough to say I might need to take a step back.

“I know I’m not suddenly going to be the main man after one game and play every minute.

“It’s not like that.

“I need to take little steps.

“It wasn’t last chance saloon for me on Saturday but it was definitely out of the blue.

“If he trusted me enough to put me in, who is to say he won’t show more faith in me from now on?”

Montrose gratitude

Ballantyne has a lot to thank Montrose for.

“I don’t know if there is a player who has been on loan to one club more than me,” he said. “Four loans.

“Everyone says the same stuff when they go on loan.

“But I genuinely did enjoy it. It’s a great club and I learned a lot.

“I’ve come on leaps and bounds as a person – become a man really, learning about having a winning mentality.

“I’m thankful for the management staff up at Montrose because they showed a lot of faith in me, just like Macca has.”

