St Johnstone midfielder Melker Hallberg out for the season and may have played last game for Perth club

Melker Hallberg could have played his last game for St Johnstone.

The midfielder missed Saints’ last two games with a hamstring injury picked up on the training ground and Courier Sport understands he has no chance of being fit for Wednesday night’s clash with Ross County or the last game of the season against Livingston.

The former Hibs player’s contract runs out in the summer.

Dan Phillips was also sidelined for Saturday’s win over Kilmarnock, which secured Saints’ Premiership status for a 15th year in a row.

Unlike Hallberg, the Englishman may yet have a chance of featuring in Dingwall.

The duo’s absence opened the door for Cammy Ballantyne to make his first top flight start for Saints.

The 23-year-old, who has had several loan spells with Montrose, hadn’t played a competitive game since the start of January.

It didn’t show, though, as he produced an excellent performance alongside Ryan McGowan and Cammy MacPherson.