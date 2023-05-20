St Johnstone verdict as Perth side secure Premiership safety with 1-0 win at Kilmarnock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone verdict as Perth side secure Premiership safety with 1-0 win at Kilmarnock

Liam Gordon scored the goal that keeps the McDiarmid Park club in the top flight of the SPFL.

By Eric Nicolson
Liam Gordon celebrates.
Liam Gordon celebrates. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone have secured their Premiership status with a superb 1-0 victory at Kilmarnock.

Captain Liam Gordon scored the winner early in the first half and, after Killie had a man sent off on the stroke of half-time, Steven MacLean’s men saw out the game with comfort.

Saints got their business done and, combined with results elsewhere, it means they’ll be a top flight team for another year.

Key moments

Saints started really badly in both their previous games here.

They didn’t start badly in this one, though.

Drey Wright forced a good save out of his old Colchester United team-mate, Sam Walker, when he took a Ryan McGowan through ball in his stride on seven minutes.

And then the Perth side were in front four minutes later.

Wright earned a corner on the right and the Killie defence was caught flat-footed when Graham Carey’s in-swinger flashed across the six-yard box, allowing Gordon to head home at the back post.

Liam Gordon scores. Image: SNS.

The hosts grew into the game as the first half progressed and couldn’t have come any closer to an equaliser when a Luke Chambers deflected shot hit the inside of the post and David Watson couldn’t sort his feet out in time to tuck away the rebound from close range.

Then, a minute after Liam Donnelly shaved the same post with a shot on the angle, Killie had Watson sent off.

The young midfielder foolishly made a two-footed challenge on Cammy Ballantyne and referee John Beaton went straight for his red card.

Carey had a chance to put the game to bed five minutes into the second half but couldn’t get his 10-yard shot past Walker.

The Killie goalie made an even better save to deny Wright from just inside the box on 77 minutes.

And substitute Zak Rudden fired over the bar in stoppage time.

By this stage it was all about game-management by this stage, though.

And, apart from a late goalmouth scramble, Saints did that expertly to earn their victory.

Saints’ star man – Ryan McGowan

Whatever the position, the Australian international has been a consistently excellent player for Saints this season.

Back in midfield for this match, his ability to sense danger and mop-up dangerous Killie attacks was priceless.

McGowan’s manager talked up the leaders he had in the dressing room going into the high-pressure last week of the season and the former Hearts man produced a performance that showed why.

Ryan McGowan.
Ryan McGowan. Image: Shutterstock.

Player ratings

Matthews 6, Brown 7, Considine 7, Gordon 7, May 6 (Rudden 3), McGowan 9, Wright 8, MacPherson 8, Montgomery 7, Carey 7, Ballantyne 7 (Wotherspoon 3).

Manager under the microscope

Four games into MacLean’s time in charge at McDiarmid Park, this was the team selection that truly separated him from his predecessor.

Injuries played their part but starting Ballantyne, who was out of the first team picture under Callum Davidson, was the definition of bold.

Ballantyne had never featured in a league game for Saints before and last played a competitive game of any sort in League One with Montrose at the start of January.

He and McGowan were the two changes to the line-up from the previous weekend.

Both played big parts in a win that may well secure MacLean the job on a permanent basis.

Man in the middle

Watson’s ordering off didn’t look like a borderline decision and Beaton’s big on-pitch call proved to be correct.

The Kilmarnock red card. Image: Shutterstock.

Andrew Dallas and VAR did their thing but there was no prospect of this dangerous tackle in any era being downgraded to a yellow.

Saints have had good reason to curse Beaton over the last couple of years. Not today.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]