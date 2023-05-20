Livingston v Dundee United verdict: Key moments, star man and player ratings as Mark Birighitti error proves costly and Aziz Behich sees red

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United remain deep in the relegation mire after slipping to a third successive Premiership defeat.

Goals from Bruce Anderson and James Penrice either side of the break rendered Ian Harkes’ screamer futile.

But, with Kilmarnock and Ross County both losing, the Terrors are still two points adrift of the Highlanders and three behind Kilmarnock.

Due to their superior goal difference to Killie, a victory over Derek McInnes’ men at Tannadice would see United move to at least 11th spot in midweek.

But they will need to do without Aziz Behich, who was dismissed in the dying embers after receiving a second yellow card for dissent.

Key moments

After conceding three poor goals against Ross County last weekend, United shipped another defensively diabolical effort to allow Livi to break the deadlock.

Mark Birighitti inexplicably hared off his line in an attempt to collect a lofted pass by Cristian Montano, when Tangerines centre-half Loick Ayina appeared to have the situation under control.

The Aussie failed to intercept, allowing Anderson to steal in, round the keeper and bely a prohibitive angle to loft the ball into an empty net.

Particularly without Steven Fletcher, the difference in height between the sides was notable on set-pieces. And Luiyi de Lucas looked to have doubled the hosts’ advantage when he scrambled home from close-range following a Stephen Kelly free-kick.

However, referee Don Robertson ruled the effort out due to hand-ball and VAR seconded the on-field call.

And United levelled in style with 21 minutes on the clock.

Rory MacLeod looped a cross into the danger area, with Jamie McGrath and Behich both doing superbly to keep the chance alive — and when the ball fell to Harkes, the American lashed home a sensational volley from 18 yards.

Harkes, Kelly and Montano all fired shots off target as an engrossing encounter reached the interval all square.

Livi reclaimed the advantage as the half-hour mark approached, with Penrice lashing a sumptuous left-footed drive beyond the despairing dive of Birighitti after latching on to a Kelly flick-on.

United threw on Dylan Levitt and Peter Pawlett, both having only returned to full training this week, in a bid to spark a revival.

And it was Pawlett who has the final golden opportunity, meeting a Behich header in a crowded box, only to see his close-range shot blocked by Livi keeper Shamal George.

Behich then received his second yellow card — both for dissent — in injury time, ruling him out of Wednesday’s relegation shootout with Killie; insult to injury.

Dundee United’s star man: Immi Niskanen

Playing as an orthodox full-back — a role unfamiliar to him — Niskanen was tireless and effective against the dangerous Joel Nouble.

🧮 Immi Niskanen's first half (Dundee United players only) 🥇 Duels won: 7 (1st)

🥇 Tackles won: 4 (1st)

🥈 Possession won: 5 (2nd) Also committed joint most fouls (3) and been booked. So, needs to be careful, but performing superbly at right-back vs Nouble. — Alan Temple (@alanftemple) May 20, 2023

He won tackles, contested — and won — countless duels and was an ever-available attacking option.

A display of energy, fight and physicality.

Player ratings

Dundee United (4-2-3-1): Birighitti 5; Niskanen 7, Ayina 6, Mulgrew 5 (Fotheringham 88), McMann 6; Sibbald 6 (Levitt 75), Harkes 7 (Cudjoe 86); Middleton 5 (Thomson 65), McGrath 7, Behich 5; MacLeod 7 (Pawlett 65).

Subs not used: Newman, Djoum, Freeman, Edwards.

Manager under the microscope

Dealt the hammer-blow of Fletcher’s absence, Goodwin was charged with masterminding a solution in West Lothian.

Glenn Middleton was brought into the starting line-up for the first time since February, partnering MacLeod in attack. Mulgrew replaced Ryan Edwards in the heart of a back-four and took the captain’s armband.

The sight of Levitt and Pawlett on the bench following injury layoffs was a welcome one.

He would deploy them both in the second half.

The lack of attacking options available to Goodwin hit home when MacLeod and Middleton — who ran themselves into the ground — were withdrawn in the second half.