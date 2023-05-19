Steven Fletcher OUT of Livingston showdown amid fears Dundee United star’s season could be over

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Steven Fletcher OUT of Livingston showdown amid fears Dundee United star’s season could be over

Fletcher was ruled out on Friday morning due to a groin strain and faces a nervous wait to learn the severity of the set-back

Hammer-blow: Fletcher will be sorely missed. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United have been dealt a hammer-blow after Steven Fletcher was ruled out of their Premiership showdown with Livingston.

The former Scotland internationalist is nursing a groin complaint, with the full severity of the damage expected to become clear in the next few days following subsequent examinations.

There are fears that Fletcher’s campaign could be over — but those are, as yet, unconfirmed.

Courier Sport understands Fletcher did not take part in full training on Thursday, but he was only officially deemed unavailable for the weekend on Friday morning; a huge set-back for Tangerines boss Jim Goodwin.

Fletcher has been a stand-out for United this term, notching nine goals in 37 appearances despite ploughing a lone furrow in attack for much of the campaign.

The injury to Fletcher follows Ugandan striker Sadat Anaku — a starter when United last travelled to West Lothian — being ruled out for the rest of the year with a ruptured achilles, further diluting their attacking pool.

Potential replacements

Rory MacLeod, fresh from a heartening display against County last week, is likely to be called upon to lead the line against Livingston.

Glenn Middleton is another option, depending on how match sharp he is after a lengthy layoff. The ex-Rangers man has not started a game since February 11.

Youthful duo Miller Thomson and Matthew Cudjoe are other attacking options, while Peter Pawlett will be on the bench.

Goodwin had been looking forward to benefitting from a bolstered squad this weekend after Pawlett and Dylan Levitt emerged unscathed from their return to full contact training.

United are currently two points adrift of Ross County at the bottom of the Premiership and three behind Kilmarnock — with just three games left to play.

The Terrors’ remaining fixtures are Livi away, Killie at Tannadice and Motherwell on the road.

