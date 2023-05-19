Dundee United receive double injury boost as Jim Goodwin sounds stark Livingston warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United receive double injury boost as Jim Goodwin sounds stark Livingston warning

Dylan Levitt and Peter Pawlett could both be in the Tangerines' squad to face the Lions

By Alan Temple
Goodwin will welcome back Levitt and Pawlett. Image: SNS
Dylan Levitt and Peter Pawlett could both return to the Dundee United squad to face Livingston on Saturday.

Levitt, 23, has not featured since suffering a knee injury in Jim Goodwin’s first match as United manager — a 3-1 defeat against Aberdeen at the start of March.

Pawlett, meanwhile, endured a recurrence of a hamstring strain during the Terrors’ 2-0 reverse at Rangers on April 1, with Goodwin revealing the player was “close to tears” in the immediate aftermath.

However, the duo have resumed full contact training this week and, while far from ready to play a full 90 minutes, they could add valuable experience and quality to the group that travels to the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Pawlett was left devastated at Ibrox. Image: SNS

“Dylan Levitt and Peter Pawlett have been back training with the boys this week,” confirmed Goodwin. “They were in full contact on Thursday, so we have a really good squad of players to choose from.

“If they have no niggles (on Friday), then they will both be welcome additions to the squad.

“Fitness-wise, they are not ready to play 90 minutes but if you look at our bench since we came in, there have been quite a number of young players without much experience.

“When you are in the kind of situation we are in, then it is good to have that extra experience — players who aren’t fazed or overawed by the situation.”

The bottom line

Meanwhile, Goodwin has delivered a stark warning to any United stars fooled by the travails of the wounded Lions.

Livi are enduring a miserable run of 10 defeats in their last 14 fixtures, with boss David Martindale increasingly candid regarding the financial challenges of life at the West Lothian club.

It goes without saying that the points are more important to us than they are to Livingston.

Jim Goodwin

United’s relegation rivals Kilmarnock and Ross County have both claimed 2-0 victories against Martindale’s men in recent weeks — and now the Tangerines must leave with three points.

“We had a conversation with the players before training on Thursday — we can’t underestimate Livingston,” he continued.

“There is no getting away from the poor run of form they are on, but knowing Davie (Martindale) and knowing what Livingston’s players generally give, then he will be demanding a reaction.

“There are a number of players at the club playing for their futures, as well.

“There is a lot at stake for Livingston — but it goes without saying that the points are more important to us than they are to Livingston.”

United are two points adrift of Ross County and three behind Kilmarnock following last weekend’s miserable 3-1 defeat against the Highlanders.

With just three games left, the time for words is long past. It is ‘must-win’ territory.

“At this stage, results are more important than performance — that is the bottom line,” said Goodwin.

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[title]]