Dundee United loan star Jamie McGrath: We can’t point fingers — we were ALL below par

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United loan star Jamie McGrath: We can’t point fingers — we were ALL below par

McGrath insists 'togetherness' is required to get the Tangerines out of this mess.

By Alan Temple
McGrath cuts a dejected figure after the match. Image: SNS
McGrath cuts a dejected figure after the match. Image: SNS

Jamie McGrath insists there will be no “finger pointing” in the Dundee United dressing room following the dire defensive lapses that saw the Tangerines slump to a 3-1 defeat against Ross County.

Jordan White was allowed to run riot at Tannadice, bagging a hat-trick — the first goal coming after 38 SECONDS — against a backdrop of sloppy errors and lax marking.

United now find themselves bottom of the Premiership, two points adrift of the Highlanders and three points behind Kilmarnock.

There are just three games left for the Terrors to salvage their top-flight status.

Jordan White with the match ball. Image: SNS

“It was sloppy moments at the wrong times,” rued the Ireland international. “The first minute of the game? You can’t start a match like that.

“We bounced back after that and played quite well. We fully deserved to go in at half-time level.

“But we never got going in the second half and conceded at the wrong times.”

A team failure

The absence of Charlie Mulgrew appeared to be acutely felt.

Captain Ryan Edwards came into the side, while that facilitated a switch back to 3-5-2 from the 4-3-3 which had won three games in a row prior to defeat at St Johnstone.

Edwards, Loick Ayina and Scott McMann simply never got to grips with White and strike-partner Alex Samuel.

McGrath fired home an ultimately futile penalty. Image: SNS

“Maybe that’s it (the view) from the outside looking in,” continued McGrath, when asked whether the leadership and quality of Mulgrew was missed in defence.

“But, to a man, we were probably ALL below par.

“It’s a collective thing and we need to stick together. We can’t be finger pointing. Togetherness is what will hopefully get us out of this.”

The run-in

McGrath’s first-half penalty brought the score back to 1-1 but was rendered futile by the second-half collapse.

But the on-loan Wigan man is confident United can piece together another pivotal sequence of results during the run-in — Livingston (A), Kilmarnock (H) and Motherwell (A).

“We have to remain positive,” McGrath continued. “There are still three games to go. With one win, we could be back up to 10th. We need to keep that in mind.

“We need to think back to that three-game winning run (Hibs, Motherwell and Livingston) and realise that we CAN do that again.”

He added: “We were five points adrift only a couple of weeks ago and it shows that things can change very quickly. We showed brilliant fight, determination and grit to drag ourselves back out of that position.

“The last two weeks haven’t been good enough — we got what we deserved against Ross County — but it’s still all to play for.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Fife dad Reece Rodger with partner Paula Airzee. Image: Paula Airzee.
Reece Rodger: Phone data gives new timeline on missing Fife dad’s disappearance on Perthshire…
2
Jacqueline Macfarlane contacted the council regarding the tree. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee woman in £4k battle to remove ‘council tree’
3
Steven Clinton's car was badly damaged after he hit a pothole.
BMW driver suing Fife Council over £2,500 pothole damage to car
3
4
Stephen Ramsay is led from court on a previous occasion.
Fife knifeman who killed unborn twins by stabbing pregnant girlfriend broke 999-year court order…
5
McArthur Manor manager Nicholas Lungley outside the 18th century property. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire couple’s six-year labour of love creating luxury country house
6
Dundee chiefs John Nelms and Gordon Strachan are searching for a new manager while Callum Davidson (right) remains favourite.
Dundee looking to end new manager search quickly
7
A man was seen carrying a weapon at Dundee housing estate.
VIDEO: Five police units at Dundee housing estate after man brandishes large kitchen knife
8
Retired Dundee registrar Graw Law, of Broughty Ferry, 66.
Grant Law: Wife’s tribute to Dundee city registrar after his death aged 66
9
The fire is ongoing. Image: D Archer,
Police urge residents to avoid area after fire at former Methil nightclub
10
Firefighters tackled the garage blaze. Image: Caroline Petrie/ Facebook.
Carnoustie garage ‘deliberately set on fire’ as owner says: ‘I am sickened’

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]