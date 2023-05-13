Jim Goodwin slams dismal defending as Dundee United boss makes ‘courage’ demand following Ross County defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin slams dismal defending as Dundee United boss makes ‘courage’ demand following Ross County defeat

Goodwin was visibly angry after Jordan White was allowed to run riot at Tannadice

By Alan Temple
Goodwin holds his hands up. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin has lamented Dundee United’s failure to do “the basics” against Ross County.

And the irked Tangerines gaffer acknowledged that Jordan White was allowed to dominate the contest — unlike Steven Fletcher at the other end.

White notched a hat-trick to secure a pivotal 3-1 triumph for the Highlanders, with Jamie McGrath’s first-half penalty ultimately futile.

And Goodwin pulled no punches in his assessment of a ragged showing.

Jordan White with the match ball. Image: SNS

“The second half was really hard for me to take, in terms of the goals we conceded,” said Goodwin. “It was poor defensively; far too easy at times.

“It was the basics — dropping players and not marking on the right side, something we have been good at for weeks.

“I felt we were making progress so to defend like that and go back to losing goals like those? It is really disappointing.

“I thought we’d eradicated that but it has raised its ugly head again.”

Sharp contrast

Goodwin believes the way Alex Iacovitti and Jack Baldwin handled Steven Fletcher illustrated the contrast between the two sides, with White comprehensively getting the better of United’s centre-halves.

White makes it 2-1. Image: SNS

“We have been given credit for the fight, aggression and determination we have showed lately,” noted Goodwin. “But I felt the difference between the two teams was in the boxes.

“County manhandled Fletcher and were aggressive with him. In our box, Jordan White got too much joy. He dictated to our defenders and that disappoints me.

“The players have been told it wasn’t acceptable — it’s probably best if I don’t say exactly what was said.”

Courage

United are rock-bottom of the Premiership once more, two points behind County and three adrift of Kilmarnock. However, their goal difference advantage means they are, in theory, still only one victory away from jumping back to 10th.

“We have three games to go and we need to try to win every single one of them — because Ross County and Kilmarnock will pick up points,” added Goodwin.

“We have to raise our game for Livingston and go there with belief and personal pride. That’s what’s on the line now. We have to show a bit of courage now.”

