Jim Goodwin slams dismal defending as Dundee United boss makes ‘courage’ demand following Ross County defeat

Jim Goodwin has lamented Dundee United’s failure to do “the basics” against Ross County.

And the irked Tangerines gaffer acknowledged that Jordan White was allowed to dominate the contest — unlike Steven Fletcher at the other end.

White notched a hat-trick to secure a pivotal 3-1 triumph for the Highlanders, with Jamie McGrath’s first-half penalty ultimately futile.

And Goodwin pulled no punches in his assessment of a ragged showing.

“The second half was really hard for me to take, in terms of the goals we conceded,” said Goodwin. “It was poor defensively; far too easy at times.

“It was the basics — dropping players and not marking on the right side, something we have been good at for weeks.

“I felt we were making progress so to defend like that and go back to losing goals like those? It is really disappointing.

“I thought we’d eradicated that but it has raised its ugly head again.”

Sharp contrast

Goodwin believes the way Alex Iacovitti and Jack Baldwin handled Steven Fletcher illustrated the contrast between the two sides, with White comprehensively getting the better of United’s centre-halves.

“We have been given credit for the fight, aggression and determination we have showed lately,” noted Goodwin. “But I felt the difference between the two teams was in the boxes.

“County manhandled Fletcher and were aggressive with him. In our box, Jordan White got too much joy. He dictated to our defenders and that disappoints me.

“The players have been told it wasn’t acceptable — it’s probably best if I don’t say exactly what was said.”

Courage

United are rock-bottom of the Premiership once more, two points behind County and three adrift of Kilmarnock. However, their goal difference advantage means they are, in theory, still only one victory away from jumping back to 10th.

“We have three games to go and we need to try to win every single one of them — because Ross County and Kilmarnock will pick up points,” added Goodwin.

“We have to raise our game for Livingston and go there with belief and personal pride. That’s what’s on the line now. We have to show a bit of courage now.”