Glenn Middleton opens up on apology to Jim Goodwin and lapping up away days with Dundee United fans

Middleton joined delirious United fans in the away section at Motherwell last month

By Alan Temple
Looking to the future: Middleton. Image: SNS
Looking to the future: Middleton. Image: SNS

Glenn Middleton has revealed his first words to new Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin were an APOLOGY for being injured.

The winger aggravated a hamstring complaint when the Tangerines last faced Ross County in Dingwall — a chastening 4-0 defeat on February 25 which cost Liam Fox his job as head coach.

As such, Middleton has been sidelined for the entirety of Goodwin’s reign.

However, the former Rangers and St Johnstone ace was back on the bench for last Saturday’s narrow defeat against the Perth outfit and, following another full week of training, is more likely get minutes when County visit Tannadice.

And Middleton’s desperation to play a part in the run-in was evident from the moment Goodwin arrived.

Middleton speaks to the media in St Andrews. Image: SNS

“When the new manager (Goodwin) came in, I initially apologised for being injured,” said Middleton.

“Injuries happen but it was just my first reaction — I didn’t like how it looked. I didn’t want it coming across that I am not committed. It was never anything like with that.

“We just had to make sure my rehab was right and when I did get back it doesn’t happen again.”

Reflecting on his cameo in the Highlands — his only appearance since February 11 and evidently one he was not ready to make — Middleton is circumspect.

“I was never ready but I am the kind of person who wants to try and help,” he added. “With hindsight, it probably wasn’t the best thing but it is all at the back of my mind now.”

Arab away day

Even while sidelined, Middleton has been desperate to play a part in United’s survival push.

That’s whether as a supporting influence at training, geeing up teammates in the dressing room or — as was the case for the recent 2-1 win at Motherwell — joining the travelling Arabs in the away section.

“Since I have been out I have turned into a fan as much as anyone,” smiled Middleton. “My family still go to every game — and I went with them.

“(The Motherwell game) was a bit strange at the start but I just wanted to go and support the boys.

“It was interesting when we were losing! But thankfully it ended well for us.”

Indeed, that tableau of Middleton in the away end perfectly sums up the bond he has developed with the club: “It has been obvious how much I have enjoyed life at Dundee United.

When I was in the stand with the fans, it was good to feel that connection and be part of it.  This is a club that means so much to people and that can be seen on a daily basis. It is up to us to bring better moments to those fans.”

Six-pointer

In order to manifest those “better moments” in the future, United must first avoid relegation.

Just one point separates the Tangerines, Kilmarnock and rock-bottom County ahead of the Highlanders’ visit to Tannadice this afternoon.

The Terrors’ recent upturn under Goodwin has been marked — last weekend’s defeat against St Johnstone followed three successive victories — but the situation remains precarious.

And Middleton, who experienced a relegation scrap while on loan with the Saints last term, has a clear message.

Middleton experienced a relegation playoff while at St Johnstone. Image: SNS

“It is about sticking together,” he added. “I know it sounds really simple — but it is.

“You have to go into every game with the mindset that you are going to win and thinking you are going to win. You can’t ever be negative.

“It is a horrible place to be and nobody wants to be there, but it is up to get ourselves out of it. I think you have seen what the team has done in the last few weeks and, taking out last week, we’ve shown we are more than capable.” 

