Glenn Middleton: I feel grateful to call Dundee United my home

By Alan Temple
January 16 2023, 7.00am Updated: January 16 2023, 12.19pm
Glenn Middleton has shone in recent months: Image: SNS
Glenn Middleton has shone in recent months: Image: SNS

Glenn Middleton reckons he was too hard on himself during the early part of his career as the revitalised forward dazzles with Dundee United.

Middleton, 23, notched his fourth goal for the Tangerines in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Hibs and created four chances — more than anyone else on the pitch — during a fine showing.

Indeed, the former Rangers and St Johnstone man is enjoying his finest concerted period of form since making the breakthrough at Ibrox during the 2018/19 campaign.

Middleton celebrates. Image: SNS

And while there have been moments of inspiration along the way, including winning the Scottish Cup with the Saintees, Middleton once again looks on the right trajectory to fulfil his potential.

“I’m loving it,” beamed Middleton. “I feel like I’m used to playing first team football, now. That might sound strange — but I think my body has got used to playing week-in, week-out.

“I’m in a good place, mentally, with how I fit into the team, and physically, in terms of how I’m able to keep going.

“I feel like I’m maybe too honest at times. That’s when I can put too much pressure on myself. I’ve learned how to deal with that and, with the way the coaches are with me — how positive they are — it just makes me hope I can keep repaying them.”

The Crawford Effect

Asked whether the coaching staff have actively worked on bolstering that self-belief, Middleton continued: “The manager (Liam Fox) has, and Craw (Stevie Crawford, assistant head coach) has really taken me under his wing and put his arm around me.

Crawford is helping Middleton reach new heights. Image: SNS

“Every week, we will go through my clips and see what we can work on.

“As an example, this week we were looking and ways to come short and then spin in behind.

“The more I keep going through things with him, the more fresh they are in my mind and I can try to implement them — I’m really open to that.”

Relaxed

During his time on the books of Rangers, Middleton spent periods on loan with Hibs, Bradford City and St Johnstone (twice), with varying degrees of success.

Glenn Middleton with the Scottish Cup. Image: SNS

“There is that extra layer of pressure when you are out on loan,” notes Middleton.

“You have to impress in EVERY game. Although you try to feel settled, it’s not your club — as much as you want it to be, and you want to feel that way.”

As such, making the permanent move to United last summer, penning a three-year contract, has afforded Middleton a new-found level of contentment. And that is shining through in his performance.

“Knowing that I am here for a long period is just a settling thought,” he added.

“It makes you feel more relaxed. I’m just grateful to be in a position where I can call this my home and I want to keep building on these performances.”

