4 Dundee United talking points: Is Glenn Middleton enjoying his best form since Rangers breakthrough?

By Alan Temple
January 15 2023, 12.14pm Updated: January 15 2023, 2.01pm
Middleton celebrates. Image: SNS
Middleton celebrates. Image: SNS

Dundee United secured a share of the spoils against Hibs to ascend out of the Premiership drop-zone.

However, boss Liam Fox conceded the result “felt like a defeat” after a 93rd-minute Kevin Nisbet stunner levelled the score at 2-2.

For long periods it appeared that strikes from Glenn Middleton and Ian Harkes would be enough to seal a precious, and richly-merited, triumph at Easter Road.

Courier Sport was in the capital to analyse the action.

In-form Glenn Middleton

An argument can be made that Glenn Middleton is enjoying the best concerted spell of form in his career.

There have been moments of inspiration along the way.

Scoring away to Spartak Moscow in the Europa League for Rangers; a Scottish Cup semi-final screamer against St Mirren for St Johnstone; his sumptuous curler against AZ Alkmaar at Tannadice.

The talent has never been in doubt.

However, over the last three months, Middleton has become a more mature, complete player — and his display against Hibs was arguably the zenith of that run.

His goal was bright and instinctive, while he made four key passes — more than anyone else on the pitch.

Middleton top of the tree. Image: StatsBomb

Middleton’s 54 touches were more than any other United player, and he won four duels — the same as Scott McMann and Kieran Freeman.

Even a late tactical foul, for which he was booked but halted a very dangerous counter, was admirable in a rather cynical way.

Middleton is one goal away from bettering his best ever goal tally for a single season, achieved at Rangers in 2018/19.

More impressively, he has developed from a mercurial winger into a well-rounded attacking midfielder who contributes offensively AND defensively. Should he continue this trajectory, he is firmly on course to realise his early career potential.

Steven Fletcher vs Kevin Nisbet

One of the most interesting subplots ahead of this contest was the meeting of in-form Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet and Steven Fletcher.

Nisbet, with five goals in five outings prior to Saturday.

Fletcher, with three in his previous nine — and returning to the club where he made his name as a fresh-faced youngster, helping the Hibees lift the CIS Insurance Cup in 2007.

Where Steven Fletcher had opportunities from. Image: StatsBomb

And it was Nisbet who claimed the bragging rights.

He produced two wonderfully clinical strikes to ensure Hibs claimed a scarcely deserved point at Easter Road. Nisbet’s brace came from a combined xG of 0.33, underlining the difficulty of his finishes.

Fletcher, conversely, had four efforts during the game — all from inside the box — and posted an xG of 0.42.

While he was hardly missing sitters, the United man, in simplistic terms, should have been more likely to score than Nisbet based on the quality of his chances.

None of which is to suggest Fletcher played poorly. Far from it.

At times, he gave Rocky Bushiri and Will Fish nightmares; bullying them in the air and dragging them all over the shop with intelligent movement.

Steven Fletcher had chances. Image: StatsBomb

However, it does go to show that an in-form striker, who can ripple the net from nothing, is worth his weight in gold.

Kieran Freeman channels his inner Joao Cancelo…

Kieran Freeman to Ian Harkes was the most common passing combination during Saturday’s fixture (seven occasions) and the dove-tailing between the pair was something United had clearly worked on.

Freeman’s performance, particularly in the first half, was superb and his bright movement caused the Hibees innumerable headaches.

The marauding wing-back cut inside on several occasions, creating an overload in the engine room, and leaving the hosts baffled regarding who should pick him up. That allowed Harkes to intelligently drift into the space vacated.

Kieran Freeman and Arnaud Djoum shackle McGeady. Image: SNS

That was wonderfully illustrated for Harkes’ goal, which was assisted by Freeman, stationed in the heart of midfield.

While there is an obvious gulf in levels, the most obvious comparison is the way Joao Cancelo is utilised for Manchester City — and it will be intriguing to see whether this strategy is used by the Tangerines going forward.

Dropping deep and another Late, Late Show

While United have been good since the Premiership restart, and were excellent at Easter Road for around 60 minutes, they should be four points better off. That would have them level with St Johnstone in eighth.

The last minute penalty against Hearts; Nisbet’s leveller with the last kick of the game at the weekend.

Then there’s Celtic’s injury-time double at Parkhead, and Alex Grieve’s 83rd-minute winner at St Mirren.

All in the last 10 games.

Fox, always reflective and studious, will undoubtedly pore over the second half in Edinburgh to ascertain whether he could have done anything differently to stop United from dropping deep and inviting pressure from Hibs.

Fox, right, and Steven Fletcher. Image: SNS

Should his first substitution have been made before 83 minutes? After all, the Tangerines’ hard-running, hard-pressing style is tough on the legs.

Could the energy and composure of Archie Meekison have helped retain control of the midfield?

Would Ilmari Niskanen or Rory MacLeod have provided an out-ball, allowing the visitors to hit the channel and allow the defence a breather?

Would the physicality of Charlie Mulgrew or Ross Graham helped deal with an inevitable, more direct late bombardment?

Shoulda, woulda, coulda. 

For balance, it should be noted that Hibs’ xG in the second half was 0.56. While they had plenty of the ball, they weren’t cutting United open or creating clear chances. Dare one say, the Terrors were comfortable.

Then Nisbet dipped into his box of tricks.

But for that moment of magic, Fox’s decision not to shuffle the pack — to rely on the players who had performed so well to that point — would have been vindicated.

These are the small margins on which games are decided, and managers endure either criticism or adulation.

