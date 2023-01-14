Charlie Mulgrew on Ronny Deila inspiring him, his Dundee United duties and remaining ‘authentic’ with teammates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Charlie Mulgrew on Ronny Deila inspiring him, his Dundee United duties and remaining ‘authentic’ with teammates

By Alan Temple
January 14 2023, 8.00am Updated: January 14 2023, 1.42pm
Mulgrew on coaching duty. Image: SNS
Mulgrew on coaching duty. Image: SNS

Charlie Mulgrew has recalled how his passion for coaching was ignited during Ronny Deila’s spell in charge of Celtic — as he watched the Norwegian tactician attempt to bring his “philosophy” to Scotland.

And the Dundee United veteran insists he is thrilled to be given the opportunity to put his own ideas into action at Tannadice.

Mulgrew, 36, is currently combining his playing duties with working on the staff alongside boss Liam Fox, assistant Stevie Crawford and the experienced Dave Bowman.

While still relatively young, the former Scotland defender is adamant his progress has been years in the making — having attained his ‘B’ Licence at 30.

Ronny Deila (left) speaks with Mulgrew. Image: SNS

“To step up and use my voice is something I’m really passionate about,” says Mulgrew of his new duties.

And he still remembers when the penny dropped.

Deila arrived at Celtic and orchestrating sessions of tactical complexity; obsessed with attacking football. Everything was geared towards possession, pace and efficacy, as Mulgrew recalls. No compromise.

“Ronny had a style and a way of playing,” said Mulgrew. “Philosophy is probably the right word because he saw the game a certain way and was adamant on it.

“I really started to think: “How would I do this? What would it look like?”

“Two years earlier? I wouldn’t have given it a second thought! I’d go onto the grass, see the balls laid out, say “what are we doing?” and did it.

“It’s only now that I think back and go, “ah, so that’s why we did this or that”.

“Whether it was about Ronny Deila, or just the time of my life, I don’t know.”

He added: “It’s a different way of looking at the game and thinking about training sessions. Why are they put on a certain way? What is the reason for this or that? I’ve been thinking that way for years now.”

Chess

Mulgrew is quick to point out that coaching is not restricted to drawing up sessions or barking orders on the training pitch.

His role within Fox’s set-up is flexible — he remains a key player, after all — and firmly in keeping with an ever-changing, evolving sport.

Mulgrew taking notes during a fixture earlier this term. Image: SNS

“It can be looking at clips; considering how we improve within what the manager wants from the team; staff meetings,” says Mulgrew.

“For example, on Thursday, after two hard days of training in a row, it was a bit of down day for me — so was a chance to coach the back-five and put my ideas across to them.

“Every manager is focused on tactics and studying the opposition, now. There is so much work on how can we hurt the opposition. It is like chess. There’s much more data and access to information.

“And if every team is doing that then you can’t get left behind. You won’t get away with not doing that work.”

Authentic

Mulgrew now finds himself in the peculiar position of fighting for a first-team berth, while being part of the coaching staff responsible for crafting strategies and picking the starting 11.

So, has the rapport with his United teammates changed?

Charlie Mulgrew celebrates netting Dundee United’s second against Ross County in December. Image: SNS

“I’m just trying to help as much as I can,” continued Mulgrew. “I’m learning on the job and trying to be an authentic version of myself.

“It’s still the same relationship with the players because I consciously thought: “Right, is this going to change?”

“The best way I could think of to make sure it didn’t was to be me — the same person I’ve always been in the dressing room.”

Hibs test

United head to face Hibs seeking to bounce back from last weekend’s 2-0 defeat against Rangers — a result which ended a three-match unbeaten run since the Premiership resumed in the aftermath of the World Cup.

“A lot of the team shape was good (against Rangers) and, naturally, you pick at some of the positives,” said Mulgrew.

“But we also look at the things that could be better within our gameplay and the way we want to work. We’ll continue to do that.”

