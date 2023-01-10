Dundee United first-team quartet feature as Mathew Cudjoe endures eventful Reserve League Cup outing at Livingston

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United fielded a quartet of senior players in their 1-1 draw at Livingston in the SPFL Reserve League Cup.

Scotland under-21 defender Ross Graham, midfielder Archie Meekison, gifted Ghanaian Mathew Cudjoe and Sadat Anaku all started the clash against the Lions on Tuesday afternoon.

And it was Cudjoe who secured a point for the youthful Terrors, slotting home a second half penalty kick following a period of pressure from the visitors.

The diminutive forward’s effort cancelled out an early opener by Livingston front-man Dylan Bahamboula.

However, Livingston went on to claim a bonus point in the subsequent shootout, winning 5-4.

Ironically, it was Cudjoe — dead-eyed from 12 yards in normal time — who missed the decisive kick. Former Dundee keeper Jack Hamilton produced a fine save.

United remain unbeaten in Reserve League Cup Group 1, having defeated Queen’s Park and drawn with Dunfermline and Livi.

However, both of those draws were followed by losing out on a bonus point on penalties.