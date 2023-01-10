Dundee United first-team quartet feature as Mathew Cudjoe endures eventful Reserve League Cup outing at Livingston By Alan Temple January 10 2023, 4.38pm Updated: January 11 2023, 9.35am Mathew Cudjoe in action. Image: SNS [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Dundee United fielded a quartet of senior players in their 1-1 draw at Livingston in the SPFL Reserve League Cup. Scotland under-21 defender Ross Graham, midfielder Archie Meekison, gifted Ghanaian Mathew Cudjoe and Sadat Anaku all started the clash against the Lions on Tuesday afternoon. And it was Cudjoe who secured a point for the youthful Terrors, slotting home a second half penalty kick following a period of pressure from the visitors. The diminutive forward’s effort cancelled out an early opener by Livingston front-man Dylan Bahamboula. Meekison was selected in midfield in front of watching United boss Liam Fox. Image: SNS However, Livingston went on to claim a bonus point in the subsequent shootout, winning 5-4. Ironically, it was Cudjoe — dead-eyed from 12 yards in normal time — who missed the decisive kick. Former Dundee keeper Jack Hamilton produced a fine save. United remain unbeaten in Reserve League Cup Group 1, having defeated Queen’s Park and drawn with Dunfermline and Livi. However, both of those draws were followed by losing out on a bonus point on penalties. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Dundee United Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments 'sore one' for… Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kevin Nisbet breaks… Logan Chalmers recalled by Dundee United amid talks over England switch Charlie Mulgrew on Ronny Deila inspiring him, his Dundee United duties and remaining 'authentic'… Charlie Mulgrew lays out retirement decision timeline as Dundee United veteran admits 'your mind… JIM SPENCE: Dundee and Dundee United BOTH need transfers to supercharge their run-in hopes How Dundee United's Chris Mochrie has 'become a better player' during Dunfermline loan PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving… Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on… Liam Fox contracts hint as gauntlet is laid down to Dundee United stars Most Read 1 Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man 2 Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on… 3 Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new… 4 Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels 5 Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting 6 Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland 7 PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving… 8 Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’… 9 Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege 10 ‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images More from The Courier Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell brands Ayr penalty call 'a joke' and questions decision to… Dave Mackay praises 'spot on' attitude of Dunfermline squad after Pars blow away Peterhead St Johnstone have 'let the supporters down', says Callum Davidson after loss to Livingston St Johnstone verdict: Dark cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park with 4-2 loss to Livingston… RAB MCNEIL: I like cartoons, they are colourful, clear and simple GINGER GAIRDNER: I forget many things, but I won't forget the pruning Dunfermline v Peterhead verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars run… Ayr United v Arbroath: Key moments as Dick Campbell sees red while battling Lichties… Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire braced for rain and ice as Met Office issues… We ride with the 4x4 team that volunteers to rescue trapped drivers in Scotland's… Editor's Picks Farmer hits out as Hong Kong bans Angus poultry over avian flu fears Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man REBECCA BAIRD: I’m tired of living in fear of toothache – Dundee dental crisis must be dealt with Perthshire pensioner’s health fears over Covid vaccine allergy Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’ prosthetic Exams timetable 2023: Find dates for each National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher subject Listen: Stooshie podcast – US pastor in Scotland on Trump’s ‘dangerous’ legacy ‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images Fife wine shop owner slams Scottish Government’s bottle return scheme ‘ignorance’ Sonny and Robert Mone were Dundee murderers who left ‘trail of slaughter in their wake’