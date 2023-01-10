Wheelie bins set on fire at Carnoustie care home

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wheelie bins have been deliberately set on fire outside a care home in Carnoustie.

Police are investigating after the fire inside a bin store at the back of Brookfield Care Home in the early hours of Monday morning, saying it was started deliberately.

The fire soon spread from the bins to nearby trees and caused smoke damage to the care home.

Firefighters attended and extinguished the blaze, which was started at around 3am, before anyone was injured.

‘Lucky no-one was injured’ in Brookfield Care Home fire

Police are now appealing for anyone with information on the incident to come forward.

Sergeant Stewart Ramsay said: “Luckily no-one was injured as a result of this incident, however the consequences of setting this fire could have been much more serious.

Emergency services thanked for ‘timely’ action

A spokesperson for Balhousie Care Group, which operates the home, said: “We can confirm there was an external fire in the waste bin store outside of our Brookfield care home in Carnoustie.

“Nobody was harmed in any way and, thanks to timely and effective action from staff and neighbours, the fire brigade were called and on the scene immediately, with the fire under control quickly.

“All safety procedures were followed swiftly and efficiently and our residents were safe, secure and accompanied at all times.

“Following rigorous checks we can confirm there is no material damage to the building and our staff are cooperating fully with police investigation.

“Our grateful thanks go out to Brookfield’s neighbours and the emergency services for their help and support.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting reference number 0306 off January 9.