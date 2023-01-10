Wheelie bins set on fire at Carnoustie care home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wheelie bins set on fire at Carnoustie care home

By Matteo Bell
January 10 2023, 4.44pm Updated: January 10 2023, 5.56pm
The fire was started at the back of Brookfield Care Home. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
The fire was started at the back of Brookfield Care Home. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

Wheelie bins have been deliberately set on fire outside a care home in Carnoustie.

Police are investigating after the fire inside a bin store at the back of Brookfield Care Home in the early hours of Monday morning, saying it was started deliberately.

The fire soon spread from the bins to nearby trees and caused smoke damage to the care home.

Firefighters attended and extinguished the blaze, which was started at around 3am, before anyone was injured.

‘Lucky no-one was injured’ in Brookfield Care Home fire

Police are now appealing for anyone with information on the incident to come forward.

Sergeant Stewart Ramsay said: “Luckily no-one was injured as a result of this incident, however the consequences of setting this fire could have been much more serious.

Emergency services thanked for ‘timely’ action

A spokesperson for Balhousie Care Group, which operates the home, said: “We can confirm there was an external fire in the waste bin store outside of our Brookfield care home in Carnoustie.

“Nobody was harmed in any way and, thanks to timely and effective action from staff and neighbours, the fire brigade were called and on the scene immediately, with the fire under control quickly.

“All safety procedures were followed swiftly and efficiently and our residents were safe, secure and accompanied at all times.

“Following rigorous checks we can confirm there is no material damage to the building and our staff are cooperating fully with police investigation.

“Our grateful thanks go out to Brookfield’s neighbours and the emergency services for their help and support.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting reference number 0306 off January 9.

