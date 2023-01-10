Record number of patients waiting longer at NHS Fife A&E as Humza Yousaf makes winter crisis statement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Record number of patients waiting longer at NHS Fife A&E as Humza Yousaf makes winter crisis statement

Humza Yousaf admitted health workers are enduring a “perfect storm” as a record number of NHS Fife A&E patients waited longer than 12 hours to be seen in just one week.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
January 10 2023, 4.52pm Updated: January 11 2023, 10.08am
Photo of Justin Bowie
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. Image by Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. Image by Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Humza Yousaf admitted health workers are enduring a “perfect storm” as a record number of NHS Fife A&E patients waited longer than 12 hours to be seen in just one week.

Shocking new data revealed 142 people faced delays of more than half a day before they could see a medic, while an additional 129 patients waited at least eight hours.

The worrying figures also showed less than half of all locals who visited A&E in the week leading up to New Year’s Day were attended to within four hours.

It comes after warnings that patients at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital are regularly being left in the back of ambulances due to the ongoing winter crisis.

Recovery ‘will take years’

In Holyrood, Mr Yousaf said: “This especially challenging time for the NHS will continue for the coming weeks. The full recovery of our NHS is something that will take years.

“Our entire health and social care system is facing the continuing impact of the pandemic. Covid remains a pressure on our health system.

“Challenges around late discharge of patients also continues to have an impact in driving up A&E waiting times and overall pressure on the health system are significant.”

Across Scotland, the number of patients who faced a 12-hour wait was the highest ever in the seven days until January 1.

And a record number of people were being kept in hospital even when they should have been able to leave.

thank-you payment
Patients are staying in hospital for longer than necessary. Image: Spotmatik.

Tayside ‘bed blocking’

In NHS Tayside, 151 patients were kept in for longer than was necessary in November, an increase of 24 from the year before.

Health Secretary Mr Yousaf admitted bed blocking in hospitals was a major concern after Nicola Sturgeon confessed almost no more spaces were free in wards.

He said an additional 300 beds will temporarily be made available across the country to help improve capacity.

The SNP health chief also revealed health and social care partnerships will get an extra £8 million in total so they can buy more beds.

Mr Yousaf said some care homes had been forced to close due to the cost-of-living crisis, limiting the number of spaces available for patients who can leave hospital.

Nicola Sturgeon held an emergency NHS briefing. Image: PA.

Ms Sturgeon said NHS24 faced a record number of 100,000 calls during the four-day holiday periods over Christmas and New Year.

Mr Yousaf told MSPs an extra 200 staff were due to start working in March in a bid to relieve pressure on call handlers.

The Scottish Government has faced demands to increase pay for NHS staff and social care workers to help boost the workforce.

Pay demands ‘detrimental’

But earlier today the health secretary claimed paying social care staff £12 an hour would have a “detrimental” impact on the health service.

On Monday top doctor Iain Kennedy, who chairs the BMA union, warned health workers were “on their knees” due to ongoing pressures.

He insisted the NHS cannot “struggle to survive from crisis to crisis” and said first-hand accounts from staff over Christmas were “harrowing”.

Editor's Picks