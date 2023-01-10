Forfar star Darren Whyte on the injury that could end his season again – a year after his 446-day sideline hell

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forfar defender Darren Whyte has never had his injury troubles to seek and his season could be over again.

Whyte returned to action in January after 446 DAYS OUT from a damaged cruciate ligament.

That impacted on Whyte’s old job as a plumber, leaving him unable to work for seven months and living off sick pay.

Now his crock curse has struck again with a hamstring tendon tear that is likely to leave him sidelined again until the summer.

But injuries are something Whyte has dealt with all his life, having suffered numerous broken bones as a youngster.

“I’ve always been unlucky with injuries,” said Whyte.

“Even when I was younger I was cursed by injury. I’ve had a broken face, broken shoulder and broken ankle.

“Quite often that can lead to complications or pins being inserted. I’ve been lucky with all those breaks.

“They’ve all been clean breaks so the recovery period was straightforward.

“The cruciate kept me out for a long time.

“I was unable to do my job for seven months and it was a further six months before I could play football.

“I got back in January then the the hamstring problems started this season.

“I’ve had a very on-off start to the season. I was coming back and having to pull out again.

“I don’t think Forfar have seen me at 100 per cent this year and when it went at Stenhousemuir it was pretty clear it was quite serious.”

Darren Whyte: Forfar have really looked after me

Whyte is full of praise for how Forfar have handled his injury issue.

But the perils of being a part-time footballer, have further hampered his recovery time.

“Forfar have been exceptional,” said Whyte. “They looked after me through the cruciate injury and have left no stone unturned this time.

“I did my hamstring on the Saturday at Stenhousemuir. By the Monday I was booked in for a scan in Edinburgh.

“The club have put me onto a specialist in London and he gave me two options.

“One was to have surgery and the other was to treat the injury as though I’ve had surgery and have a longer post-op rehab.

“I’ve had to opt for the second option.

“I’m part-time and just started a job working nightshift on the railways. The last thing I need is surgery that puts me out of work again.

“It’s also not without complication, so the second option is the best.

“It could mean I’m out a bit longer but I’m determined to get back and repay Forfar for their incredible support.”

Meanwhile, Forfar have confirmed Steve Fallon as their new assistant manager.

Fallon has been first team coaching at Loons since November but has made the step-up to become Ray McKinnon’s assistant.