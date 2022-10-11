UK pizza brand Fireaway to open first store in Dunfermline this month

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A London-based pizza takeaway chain will open its doors for the first time in Dunfermline next week.

Fireaway will be located at 18 Hospital Hill in the city centre and will open to the public on Tuesday October 18.

The company, which launched in London in 2016, recently opened a premises in Aberdeen and now have more than 125 stores including venues in the UK, Northern Ireland and Amsterdam.

Dunfermline is the eighth store in Scotland and every pizza is baked for no more than three minutes in a 400 degree oven.

But what’s on the menu at Fireaway?

Specialising in Italian pizza, there’s around 11 different flavours to pick from, as well as a children’s version and a Build Your Own option.

Flavours include pepperoni, margherita, Napoli with anchovies, BBQ Boss with a barbecue base, Amalfi with black olives, basil, and parmesan and many more.

Pizza lovers can choose from four bases, four cheeses, four meats and 20 toppings, all available for the same price, on the Build Your Own option, and there are gluten-free and vegan options for customers to choose from, too.

For those looking to sample the starters or sides, there’s everything from buffalo caprese, cheesy garlic bread, avocado salad, potato wedges, an olive pot and halloumi salad.

Chicken strips and wings with a variety of seasonings are also available with hot spicy ones to plain ones on offer.

While you’ll no doubt be too stuffed for dessert, for those who can stomach it there will be everything from a Nutella pizza to cannoli and gelato space rocks

Founder Mario Aleppo is looking forward to adding yet another venue to his brand’s portfolio.

Mario said: “We like to innovate and have also introduced the full range of gluten-free and vegan options to ensure there is something for everyone.”

Fireaway also won a Rising Star Pizza Chain of the Year at the Papa Awards in 2021.

The takeaway will be open from noon to 11pm seven days a week and are partnered with Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats.