Dundee have used surprise-package tag to their advantage this season says Ricki Lamie as he talks up Mo Sylla impact

Dundee’s progression this season has been obvious says defender Ricki Lamie.

Continue that in this weekend’s “six-pointer” against St Mirren and the Dark Blues could have a taste of European football for the first time in over two decades.

Both sides go into the contest on the back of defeats, though both had reasons to be cheerful about their performances against either side of the Old Firm.

For Dundee, it was a 2-1 home defeat to Celtic in which they pushed the league leaders right to the final whistle.

Not long ago the Dark Blues were thrashed 7-1 by that same Celtic side.

“It was frustrating we didn’t get anything on Sunday but you have to take positives from it,” Lamie said.

“We came off disappointed so that speaks volumes about how far we’ve come, especially after the last game at Parkhead.”

He added: “Our progression has been apparent, we’ve grown as players and as a team.

“Coming up, some of the boys hadn’t played at this level before but we used that to our advantage, being that surprise package.

“We have established ourselves now, it’s a brilliant achievement getting into the top six because I know how hard that is from trying it myself over the years.

“Kudos to everyone in there, we have had adversity but it shows the character we’ve got to bounce back from bad results.

“With four games to go we have to keep doing that.”

‘No questions asked’

One player who has epitomised that progression has been the midfield screener in front of Lamie and his fellow defenders, Mo Sylla.

The Frenchman took time to make himself a regular starter at Dens Park.

Lately, though, he’s been one of the most talked-about Dundee players.

Even if he doesn’t do much talking himself.

“Mo is one of those players who you give a gig, tell him that’s what he’s doing and he does it – no questions asked,” Lamie revealed.

“His English is limited so he doesn’t have many questions!

“But he’s been brilliant.

“He’s very important, especially in games like the Celtic one where the discipline is needed.

“He’s had countless Man of the Match performances, especially here at Dens where he’s turned in some great displays.

“A lot of what he does goes unnoticed as well because he just patrols the pitch and sticks to his task.

“He’s been a real foundation for us this season, he’s grown into the role as well.

“He gives us a platform no matter what the manager plays because he provides an anchor between the defence and the good players we have going the other way.

“He allows them to carry the threat we have.

“He’s been one of the signings of the season, we’ve had a few shining lights but he’s definitely added to it.”

St Mirren

Lamie and his team-mates are now looking forward to a crucial Premiership clash when St Mirren come to visit.

The Buddies hold a two-point lead over the Dark Blues with four games remaining in the chase for fifth place and European football.

And there’s no denying the important of the fixture.

“This weekend’s game is huge,” Lamie added.

“There will be four big games but when you look at the table in isolation, it’s a six-pointer.

“St Mirren are a good team, it’s to-ed and fro-ed between us this season.

“We have had good games against each other, they have been close contests.

“Hopefully it will be another good game and we can use our home advantage.

“A lot has been said about our pitch but I felt it played quite well against Celtic.

“The good weather has helped, it was slick and firm underfoot so hopefully we can use being here to our advantage.”