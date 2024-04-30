Dundee have used surprise-package tag to their advantage this season says Ricki Lamie as he talks up Mo Sylla impact

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee have used surprise-package tag to their advantage this season says Ricki Lamie as he talks up Mo Sylla impact

The Dark Blues are preparing for a 'six-pointer' this weekend against St Mirren.

Ricki Lamie and Dundee were thrashed 7-1 by Celtic. Image: SNS
Dundee FC defender Ricki Lamie. Image: SNS
By George Cran

Dundee’s progression this season has been obvious says defender Ricki Lamie.

Continue that in this weekend’s “six-pointer” against St Mirren and the Dark Blues could have a taste of European football for the first time in over two decades.

Both sides go into the contest on the back of defeats, though both had reasons to be cheerful about their performances against either side of the Old Firm.

For Dundee, it was a 2-1 home defeat to Celtic in which they pushed the league leaders right to the final whistle.

Not long ago the Dark Blues were thrashed 7-1 by that same Celtic side.

Ricki Lamie gets to grips with Celtic's Matt O'Riley. Image: SNS
Dundee defender Ricki Lamie gets to grips with Celtic's Matt O'Riley. Image: SNS

“It was frustrating we didn’t get anything on Sunday but you have to take positives from it,” Lamie said.

“We came off disappointed so that speaks volumes about how far we’ve come, especially after the last game at Parkhead.”

He added: “Our progression has been apparent, we’ve grown as players and as a team.

“Coming up, some of the boys hadn’t played at this level before but we used that to our advantage, being that surprise package.

Antonio Portales celebrates after his shot beat Joe Hart. Image: SNS
Antonio Portales celebrates after his shot beat Joe Hart. Image: SNS

“We have established ourselves now, it’s a brilliant achievement getting into the top six because I know how hard that is from trying it myself over the years.

“Kudos to everyone in there, we have had adversity but it shows the character we’ve got to bounce back from bad results.

“With four games to go we have to keep doing that.”

‘No questions asked’

One player who has epitomised that progression has been the midfield screener in front of Lamie and his fellow defenders, Mo Sylla.

The Frenchman took time to make himself a regular starter at Dens Park.

Lately, though, he’s been one of the most talked-about Dundee players.

Even if he doesn’t do much talking himself.

“Mo is one of those players who you give a gig, tell him that’s what he’s doing and he does it – no questions asked,” Lamie revealed.

“His English is limited so he doesn’t have many questions!

Mo Sylla takes on Celtic. Image: SNS

“But he’s been brilliant.

“He’s very important, especially in games like the Celtic one where the discipline is needed.

“He’s had countless Man of the Match performances, especially here at Dens where he’s turned in some great displays.

“A lot of what he does goes unnoticed as well because he just patrols the pitch and sticks to his task.

“He’s been a real foundation for us this season, he’s grown into the role as well.

“He gives us a platform no matter what the manager plays because he provides an anchor between the defence and the good players we have going the other way.

“He allows them to carry the threat we have.

“He’s been one of the signings of the season, we’ve had a few shining lights but he’s definitely added to it.”

St Mirren

Lamie and his team-mates are now looking forward to a crucial Premiership clash when St Mirren come to visit.

The Buddies hold a two-point lead over the Dark Blues with four games remaining in the chase for fifth place and European football.

Dundee face St Mirren this weekend. Image: SNS

And there’s no denying the important of the fixture.

“This weekend’s game is huge,” Lamie added.

“There will be four big games but when you look at the table in isolation, it’s a six-pointer.

“St Mirren are a good team, it’s to-ed and fro-ed between us this season.

“We have had good games against each other, they have been close contests.

“Hopefully it will be another good game and we can use our home advantage.

“A lot has been said about our pitch but I felt it played quite well against Celtic.

“The good weather has helped, it was slick and firm underfoot so hopefully we can use being here to our advantage.”

Conversation