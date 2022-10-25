4 talking points from Dunfermline v Dundee United reserves as Pars go top and Peter Pawlett makes comeback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
4 talking points from Dunfermline v Dundee United reserves as Pars go top and Peter Pawlett makes comeback

By Craig Cairns
October 25 2022, 4.18pm Updated: October 25 2022, 7.22pm
Peter Pawlett is recovering from surgery to correct his Achilles injury.
Peter Pawlett started on the left of a front three.

Dunfermline Athletic are top of their section in the SPFL Reserve Cup after a penalty-shootout win over Dundee United.

Andrew Tod scored the divisive penalty in style with a Panenka, the Pars winning 5-3 after a 0-0 draw over 90 minutes.

The Premiership side had a larger share of the possession but lacked a final ball at times and lacked the finish when they found that.

The sides share the group with the reserves teams of Dundee, Hibernian, Livingston – who the Pars beat last time – and Queen’s Park.

Courier Sport looks at some talking points.

Young team

Given the packed fixture schedule for the first team it was no surprise that Greg Shields barely had any senior players available.

Kyle Macdonald, 22, started on the right wing and captained the side and the Pars got some joy down that flank early on.

Kane Ritchie-Hosler started just behind Taylor Sutherland in attack.

A trialist was due to start but didn’t meet the eligibility requirements and was replaced in the XI by Jake Rennie.

Dundee United had a fair bit more experience to call upon.

Peter Pawlett – making his way back from injury – started, as did others on the fringes of the first team such as Matthew Cudjoe, Sadat Anaku and Archie Meekison.

United dominance

It was no surprise that Dundee United controlled most of the first half, Meekison at the heart of most of it – and came closest to scoring.

Sadat was looking the most likely, firing wide across the goal from a tight angle.

He then had another just after the half-four mark, taking Meekison’s clever ball down on the chest before putting too much on the finish which sailed over the bar.

Soon after that Cudjoe fired wide from just inside the box when he should have tested Max Little.

Cudjoe started as part of a front three.

Just before half-time he should have tested the keeper more than he did with his strike from the edge of the box.

Between those two efforts Macdonald shot wide from Dunfermline’s best opportunity of the half.

Peter Pawlett

The attacker started of the left of a front three with Sadat and Cudjoe but always came narrow, sometimes drifting out to the other side.

He was involved in the first half without being a standout but the important thing for Pawlett right now is getting minutes under his belt since February – save for a few recent minutes against Aberdeen.

The 31-year-old, who underwent surgery on his Achilles in March, was through on goal after Dunfermline misjudged a pass and forced a decent save out of Little, though he should have done better.

In any case, the offside flag had been raised.

Substitutions

Pawlett was replaced at half-time, along with Sadat, meaning Kai Fotheringham and Bryan Mwangi

The latter formed a front two with Cudjoe in a 4-4-2.

United continued to dominate without threatening too much – Miller Thomson fired over from a few yards out after getting on the end of a free-kick.

Rennie was soon after replaced by brother of Taylor, Jake Sutherland.

He took up the No 9 role with his sibling coming out to the left.

Both sides made further changes but it failed to bring about a goal.

Dunfermline counter-attacks

When United broke down in the opposing half, Dunfermline were always looking to pounce and weren’t far away a couple of times.

Keeper Jack Newman did very well to intercept a dangerous cross from Taylor Sutherland which Rennie was waiting to finish.

Macdonald captained the side. Photograph: Craig Brown.

Macdonald then received Andrew Tod’s past and caught his shot well but it was right at the goalie.

Fotheringham spurned the best chance of the match midway through the second half after Cudjoe beat his man on the left wing and cut it back.

Fotheringham appeared to do the hard part, his touch expertly taking the ball away from the pressure exerted by the Pars defence.

Tags

