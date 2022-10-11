Dundee United star Peter Pawlett opens up on injury hell, ‘harsh words’ and Hibs challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee United star Peter Pawlett opens up on injury hell, ‘harsh words’ and Hibs challenge

By Alan Temple
October 11 2022, 7.00am Updated: October 11 2022, 10.25am
A delighted Pawlett. Image: SNS
A delighted Pawlett. Image: SNS

Peter Pawlett admits he has gone through the wringer while watching Dundee United from the sidelines.

However, the United forward has described his match-winning return to action after eight months out as “really special”.

Pawlett, 31, entered the fray as a 87th minute substitute on Saturday — a cathartic moment, having last featured for the Tangerines in a 0-0 draw against St Johnstone back in February.

After undergoing successful surgery to cure a persistent Achilles complaint, Pawlett is determined to make up for lost time.

Peter Pawlett comes on as a substitute after eight months out.
A cathartic moment as Pawlett replaces Watt on Saturday. Image: SNS

“It’s been a long time coming for me,” smiled Pawlett. “It was eight months since my last appearance.

“It’s been a tough time but I’ve been working hard with the physios. I got my reward getting back on the pitch on Saturday, so I’m really pleased.

“It (the achilles issue) is something I needed to get sorted as it had been niggling away at me for years.”

He smiled: “Sitting on the bench on Saturday, I was thinking, ‘it will be tough to get into this team!’

“That’s good — because I want to be in a successful team.”

Special

During his interminable absence, Pawlett watched United go from the highs of European qualifications to the lows of slumping to the foot of the Premiership.

“Sitting on the sidelines was tough — watching all the ups and downs,” continued Pawlett. “So, Saturday was really special. We really needed the win. It’s a great day for me too.

“We need to keep the momentum going and keep the confidence breeding through the team.

“The training has been really good and since I’ve come back in, the standard has been really high. It was just a matter of time before we started picking up points and moving up the league.”

Peter Pawlett in action for Dundee United on Saturday.
Peter Pawlett in action for Dundee United. Image: SNS

Although he was restricted to a watching brief, the former Aberdeen ace pinpoints the 7-0 defeat against AZ Alkmaar as the start of the “crash” which saw United fall to the bottom of the table.

He reflects on “harsh words” during the malaise.

And Pawlett is adamant the Tangerines will not rest on their laurels after finally securing a maiden Premiership win this term. Instead, all eyes are on Hibs.

“The crash after the Alkmaar game (7-0 defeat) was a learning period for us,” continued Pawlett. “The recent results have been a learning period too. There’s been some harsh words but that’s how football is: you need to dig each other out.

“I’m sure the boys weren’t sitting at home on Saturday night thinking the job’s done. It’s far from done.

“We’re still bottom of the table so the bottom line is that we need to roll our sleeves up. We need to show that determination and grit to get the three points again.

“The Hibs game is massive.”

