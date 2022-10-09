4 Dundee United talking points as Jamie McGrath and Craig Sibbald star in first Premiership win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It had been a miserable start to the Premiership season for Dundee United fans but their side certainly gave them something to celebrate on Saturday night with a resounding win over Aberdeen.

The score finished 4-0 but, in truth, it could have been six.

Aziz Behich and Jamie McGrath both opened their goal accounts either side of a fine Tony Watt strike.

🔥 Dundee United recorded their first win of the season by putting FOUR past Aberdeen⬇️ pic.twitter.com/nmtgGLJr0A — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) October 8, 2022

Ross McCrorie and Kelle Roos blundered late own, with the Dons defender heading past his keeper from the edge of his box.

Arabs left Tannadice with a smile on their faces for the first time in months.

Courier Sport takes a look at four talking points from United’s first Premiership win.

McGrath masterclass

Jamie McGrath had, arguably, his best game yet in a Tangerine shirt.

The 26-year-old Wigan loanee played a part at both ends of the field.

His heatmap shows he operated mostly down the right in attacking positions but also helped at the back, while also in the Aberdeen box.

McGrath won more tackles (three) than any other United player and, along with Scott McCann, made the most interceptions (also three)

He did lose the ball more than any other of his teammates, but the Irishman was United’s main threat.

McGrath came out on top for touches of the ball (55), touches in the Aberdeen box (eight) crosses into the box (eight) and attempted the most duels (26).

He was rewarded for his efforts with his first United goal from the spot.

Sibbald impresses on return

United had been crying out for a solid defensive midfielder to stop sides easily breaching them.

Liam Fox made the call to drop Ian Harkes and bring back Craig Sibbald. He said previously the former Livi battler would have to wait for his chance.

A rock in the middle with a touch of class @CraigSibbald | #UnitedInPursuit pic.twitter.com/V0VOFEkZnu — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) October 8, 2022

It was evident Sibbald grabbed the opportunity with both hands and the Tangerines’ boss made the right call.

It was just Sibbald’s second 90 minutes for United since opening day of season.

He was rock in midfield.

The former Livi battler’s heatmap shows he spent most of the game in the centre of the pitch, allowing his teammates to attack.

That said, did show attacking flair to knock ball past McCrorie and winning penalty kick.

Sibbald’s performance against The Dons has surely earned him a start on Tuesday night.

Goals galore

It was a feast of goals for Dundee United fans on Saturday night as they witnessed their side score more in one game than they had in their previous seven.

With just one goal scored at Tannadice prior to Saturday night, the place was initially edgy.

But as the night went on, Arabs found their voices once more and the stadium was rocking come full time.

However, it could have all been different. At 0-0, Carljohan Eriksson was caught in no man’s land coming for a cross.

Bojan, with the goal at his mercy from four yards couldn’t control the ball and went out for a goal kick.

It was a major let off but, unlike in previous game, United battled through to earn a much-needed win at home.

The points were vital, but there is a collective sense of relief from the result. That relief will now stem in to belief.

As Liam Fox says, it’s something to build upon. They now have to avoid the same as their last home victory against AZ.

Chance to move off bottom

With Ross County beating Livingston earlier in the day, United were faced with the real possibility of being cut adrift at the foot of the table.

But they handled that pressure with ease.

Now, they go in to Tuesday’s match with Hibs in the knowledge that they can lift themselves off the bottom spot.

Depending on Killie’s result against Hearts on Sunday afternoon, United could even find themselves up to 10th – something that would have seemed unthinkable for the most optimistic of Arabs last week.

It’s amazing what a couple of wins can do.