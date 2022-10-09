4 Dundee United talking points as Jamie McGrath and Craig Sibbald star in first Premiership win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
4 Dundee United talking points as Jamie McGrath and Craig Sibbald star in first Premiership win

By Scott Lorimer
October 9 2022, 12.30pm Updated: October 9 2022, 12.39pm
United earned their first three points in style. Image: SNS
Dundee United earned their first three points in style. Image: SNS

It had been a miserable start to the Premiership season for Dundee United fans but their side certainly gave them something to celebrate on Saturday night with a resounding win over Aberdeen.

The score finished 4-0 but, in truth, it could have been six.

Aziz Behich and Jamie McGrath both opened their goal accounts either side of a fine Tony Watt strike.

Ross McCrorie and Kelle Roos blundered late own, with the Dons defender heading past his keeper from the edge of his box.

Arabs left Tannadice with a smile on their faces for the first time in months.

Courier Sport takes a look at four talking points from United’s first Premiership win.

McGrath masterclass

Jamie McGrath had, arguably, his best game yet in a Tangerine shirt.

The 26-year-old Wigan loanee played a part at both ends of the field.

His heatmap shows he operated mostly down the right in attacking positions but also helped at the back, while also in the Aberdeen box.

Jamie McGrath's heatmap from the game against Aberdeen shows he was a threat down the right - but also in the box. Image: Opta
Jamie McGrath’s heatmap from the game against Aberdeen shows he was a threat down the right – but also in the box. Image: Opta

McGrath won more tackles (three) than any other United player and, along with Scott McCann, made the most interceptions (also three)

He did lose the ball more than any other of his teammates, but the Irishman was United’s main threat.

McGrath came out on top for touches of the ball (55), touches in the Aberdeen box (eight) crosses into the box (eight) and attempted the most duels (26).

Jamie McGrath celebrates his maiden Dundee United strike. Image: SNS
Jamie McGrath celebrates his maiden Dundee United strike. Image: SNS

He was rewarded for his efforts with his first United goal from the spot.

Sibbald impresses on return

United had been crying out for a solid defensive midfielder to stop sides easily breaching them.

Liam Fox made the call to drop Ian Harkes and bring back Craig Sibbald. He said previously the former Livi battler would have to wait for his chance.

It was evident Sibbald grabbed the opportunity with both hands and the Tangerines’ boss made the right call.

It was just Sibbald’s second 90 minutes for United since opening day of season.

He was rock in midfield.

The former Livi battler’s heatmap shows he spent most of the game in the centre of the pitch, allowing his teammates to attack.

Craig Sibbald's heatmap against Aberdeen. The Dundee United star sat in midfield and allowed nothing past. Image: Opta
Craig Sibbald’s heatmap against Aberdeen. The Dundee United star sat in midfield and allowed nothing past. Image: Opta

That said, did show attacking flair to knock ball past McCrorie and winning penalty kick.

Sibbald’s performance against The Dons has surely earned him a start on Tuesday night.

Goals galore

It was a feast of goals for Dundee United fans on Saturday night as they witnessed their side score more in one game than they had in their previous seven.

With just one goal scored at Tannadice prior to Saturday night, the place was initially edgy.

But as the night went on, Arabs found their voices once more and the stadium was rocking come full time.

However, it could have all been different. At 0-0, Carljohan Eriksson was caught in no man’s land coming for a cross.

Bojan, with the goal at his mercy from four yards couldn’t control the ball and went out for a goal kick.

It was a major let off but, unlike in previous game, United battled through to earn a much-needed win at home.

The points were vital, but there is a collective sense of relief from the result. That relief will now stem in to belief.

As Liam Fox says, it’s something to build upon. They now have to avoid the same as their last home victory against AZ.

Chance to move off bottom

With Ross County beating Livingston earlier in the day, United were faced with the real possibility of being cut adrift at the foot of the table.

But they handled that pressure with ease.

Now, they go in to Tuesday’s match with Hibs in the knowledge that they can lift themselves off the bottom spot.

The United players celebrate with Arabs at full-time.
The United players celebrate with Arabs at full-time. Image: SNS

Depending on Killie’s result against Hearts on Sunday afternoon, United could even find themselves up to 10th – something that would have seemed unthinkable for the most optimistic of Arabs last week.

It’s amazing what a couple of wins can do.

 

 

Editor's Picks