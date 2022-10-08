Liam Fox celebrates first Dundee United win but reveals ‘backwards steps’ warning to Tangerines’ stars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liam Fox celebrates first Dundee United win but reveals ‘backwards steps’ warning to Tangerines’ stars

By Scott Lorimer
October 8 2022, 9.16pm
Liam Fox celebrates Dundee United's first win of the season. Image: SNS
Liam Fox celebrates Dundee United's first win of the season. Image: SNS

Dundee United boss Liam Fox has urged his side not to take ‘two steps backwards’ after his side romped to their first league victory of the season.

The Tangerines put three past Aberdeen with goals from Aziz Behich, Tony Watt and Jamie McGrath.

Ross McCrorie added insult to injury, heading past his own keeper to round off the scoring at 4-0.

‘Backwards steps warning’

United remain bottom of the Premiership but the victory sees them move within two points of Killie.

Despite the convincing win, Fox said his side now need to build some momentum from the result.

United earned their first three points in style. Image: SNS
United earned their first three points in style. Image: SNS

“The players were really good and turned up tonight,” Fox said.

“It is a good night for the players and a good night for the supporters.

“The players have got that winning feeling back but it is really important that we build on this.

“It is only three points and we have a really difficult game on Tuesday now against Hibs. That’s our focus.

“The last thing I said to the players was, let’s not take one step forward and then take two or three back.

The United players celebrate with Arabs at full-time.
The United players celebrate with Arabs at full-time. Image: SNS

“We need to keep pushing and keep working every single day.

“There are still things we need to improve on but I will let them enjoy that victory and that winning feeling that they haven’t had for a long time.”

Defensive praise

In addition to putting four past the Dons, Fox was equally pleased by his side’s defensive showing.

United survived a few scares but ultimately held on for a clean sheet.

He stressed there is still more to come from his side, but dedicated his first victory to the Tannadice faithful.

Ryan Edwards makes a goal-denying challenge on Bojan Miovski in the second half. Image: Shutterstock
Scott McCann makes a goal-denying challenge on Bojan Miovski in the second half. Image: Shutterstock

“When it went to four, we didn’t want to concede any goals and in fairness to Aberdeen they kept pushing us and had opportunities towards the end,” Fox said.

“I would have been really disappointed in the group if we conceded but we didn’t, which is another positive.

“It is a really good three points for us.

“We are really pleased for the players and supporters. It has been a while for the fans so it is really important to mention them.

“They can enjoy that tonight and they have got to want more of that.”

 

