Liam Fox celebrates first Dundee United win but reveals ‘backwards steps’ warning to Tangerines’ stars

Dundee United boss Liam Fox has urged his side not to take ‘two steps backwards’ after his side romped to their first league victory of the season.

The Tangerines put three past Aberdeen with goals from Aziz Behich, Tony Watt and Jamie McGrath.

Ross McCrorie added insult to injury, heading past his own keeper to round off the scoring at 4-0.

‘Backwards steps warning’

United remain bottom of the Premiership but the victory sees them move within two points of Killie.

Despite the convincing win, Fox said his side now need to build some momentum from the result.

“The players were really good and turned up tonight,” Fox said.

“It is a good night for the players and a good night for the supporters.

“The players have got that winning feeling back but it is really important that we build on this.

“It is only three points and we have a really difficult game on Tuesday now against Hibs. That’s our focus.

“The last thing I said to the players was, let’s not take one step forward and then take two or three back.

“We need to keep pushing and keep working every single day.

“There are still things we need to improve on but I will let them enjoy that victory and that winning feeling that they haven’t had for a long time.”

Defensive praise

In addition to putting four past the Dons, Fox was equally pleased by his side’s defensive showing.

United survived a few scares but ultimately held on for a clean sheet.

He stressed there is still more to come from his side, but dedicated his first victory to the Tannadice faithful.

“When it went to four, we didn’t want to concede any goals and in fairness to Aberdeen they kept pushing us and had opportunities towards the end,” Fox said.

“I would have been really disappointed in the group if we conceded but we didn’t, which is another positive.

“It is a really good three points for us.

“We are really pleased for the players and supporters. It has been a while for the fans so it is really important to mention them.

“They can enjoy that tonight and they have got to want more of that.”