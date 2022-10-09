Kirkcaldy yogi Scott explains how beats and brainwaves will get you a good night’s sleep

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kirkcaldy yogi Scott explains how beats and brainwaves will get you a good night’s sleep

By Cara Forrester
October 9 2022, 5.53am Updated: October 9 2022, 10.00am
Scott uses beats to get a good sleep.
Scott uses beats to get a good sleep. Image: Scott Hutchison-McDade.

Kirkcaldy man Scott Hutchison-McDade suffered from insomnia for many years until he discovered the power of music.

Through his wellness training, he discovered by using beats and brainwaves he was able to ditch the sleeping pills.

As part of our series on sleep, he tells us how sounds can help you get a better rest too.

Scott Hutchison-McDade.
Scott tells of the power of sound. Image: Scott Hutchison-McDade.

Scott, from Kirkcaldy, is the founder of the Centre For Positive Change in the town, as well as Wellbeing Radio.

He is a leading yoga and spiritual teacher, with a deep-rooted passion for all things wellbeing.

Yoga and wellness helped him with his life challenges after he struggled with mental health issues from an early age.

How Scott beat insomnia

He says his training was a “pivotal moment” in his life.

He explains: “I suffered from chronic anxiety and insomnia for a large part of my adult life.

“Now I use mindful yogic movement and music to achieve deeper states of relaxation. And a night of sleep instead of prescribed sleeping tablets.

“Harnessing the power of sound current can be a complete game-changer for our sleep patterns and for promoting feelings of deep relaxation.”

How does sound and beats help?

You might have noticed that certain types of relaxing music – such as the music in spas – give you a feeling of wellbeing.

Scott explains it’s because music and sound takes us from a state of ‘doing’ to a state of ‘being.’

Scott Hutchison-McDade listens to beats.
Scott explains how beats can influence a good sleep. Image: Scott Hutchison-McDade.

“There are different tones and beats that can be used to help further expand our feelings of general wellbeing.

“We can also use them to directly target insomnia and poor sleep.”

Which brainwaves link to sleep?

Scott explains our brain works in five different brainwave states.

The brainwave states are associated with types of tasks or mental states including sleep or meditation:

  • Gamma waves – heightened perception, learning, problem solving.
  • Beta waves – awake, aware, conscious, excited
  • Alpha waves – physically and mentally relaxed
  • Theta waves – deep meditation, dreams and reduced consciousness
  • Delta waves – dreamless sleep, loss of bodily awareness.

By using something called binaural beats we can influence our brain to produce a certain brainwave.

What are binaural beats?

In binaural beats, a slightly different frequency is played in each ear through headphones.

The brain then automatically finds the middle ground and produces the corresponding brainwave.

This change of brainwave state is temporary and returns to normal once the headphones are removed and the music is stopped.

“Binaural beats can be layered into musical compositions and can be very melodic and pleasing to the ears,” Scott adds.

Scott Hutchison-McDade in a state of meditation.
Using the beats as part of a meditation can help. Image: Scott Hutchison-McDade.

“They are often used in recorded meditations to improve the person’s listening experience.”

How can they help me sleep?

It’s all about choosing a frequency that influences the brain to produce theta or delta waves.

“This can make falling asleep and having a restorative sleep much easier to achieve,” Scott adds.

Where can I try them?

There’s a range of playlists and music available featuring Binaural Beats on Spotify or YouTube.

You can also have a listen to Scott’s 61 Points of Light sound journey here.

Scott also offers the chance to try it on his free Centre For Positive Change app.

He adds: “It has different guided meditations with binaural beats for those who would like to try it.”

Editor's Picks