‘Urban sanctuary’ in Kirkcaldy helps yogi spread wellbeing message on air and on the mat

Kirkcaldy yogi Scott Hutchison-McDade is encouraging Fifers to work on their wellbeing as lockdown eases.

Scott is passionate about maintaining good health and wellbeing and runs the Centre for Positive Change in Kirkcaldy as well as his own radio station called Wellbeing Radio.

He found yoga and wellness helped him with his life challenges and now hopes other Fifers will give more of a focus on their wellbeing as restrictions continue to ease.

Scott discovered the benefits of yoga and wellness after struggling with anxiety and other mental health issues from an early age.

He said: “My yoga instructor training was the pivotal moment of my life. Learning to just be in the moment, be here now, that awareness was incredible.”

Scott offered free classes online throughout lockdown to help make what he does accessible to all.

“Everything I do is created for the people who want to take part, it’s for them and it’s inclusive, it’s about coming along and accepting yourself.”

Scott has also used lockdown to upgrade his studio and now offers a new sound system and state-of-the-art Far Infrared Heating.

He added: “I want the studio to be an immersive experience, an urban sanctuary. We are right in the middle of an industrial estate but it’s been carefully designed to let people reconnect with themselves.”

The new heating mimics the sun’s heat for hot yoga and Pilates classes heating the room to between 35 C and 40 C.

The advantage is it doesn’t heat the air itself. Instead, the infrared rays are absorbed by anyone or anything within the room, preventing any adverse effects on breathing.

Scott also promotes his wellbeing message online and on air through his Wellbeing Radio.

Wellbeing Radio started in January 2020 and broadcasts, which are available through an app or on demand, have attracted six million plays.

He said: “Wellbeing Radio began with a small vision and over time this vision has grown into a collective of international experts creating conversations for positive change.”

“I aim to bring the listener everything from positive psychology, to mindful parenting. You’ll see an array of shows covering Zen practices, mindfulness, aging gracefully, personal empowerment and nutrition.

“I want to share inclusive, relevant and positive content to help lift the spirits around the globe. With shows offering insight into wellness in every facet listeners’ will find topics that resonate and inspire.”