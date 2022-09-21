11 ways poor sleep impacts your health and wellbeing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
11 ways poor sleep impacts your health and wellbeing

By Dawn Donaghey
September 21 2022, 5.53am Updated: September 21 2022, 8.54am
Poor sleep can have a serious long-term effect on your health - from heart strain to depression.
We’ve all felt the effects of a sleepless night – lacking energy or feeling below par the next day. But do you know just how critical sleep is to your overall health? You might be surprised.

Sleep deprivation can lead to serious conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, mental health problems and obesity.

And it can affect everything from your eyesight to your digestion.

Outcomes of poor sleep include:

1. Brain changes

The prefrontal cortex helps us plan, make decisions, evaluate danger and manage our behaviour. It is most directly affected by lack of sleep so can lead to impaired brain function during the day.

2. Myokymia – eyelid twitching

Often caused by lack of sleep, fatigue or stress myokymia is not dangerous itself but can lead to dry eye conditions.

3. Poor concentration and memory

Our brains are very active during sleep and lots of new learning is hard-wired while we’re asleep. So lack of it leads to reduced mental performance.

Research has found 17 hours of continuously being awake affects performance in the same way as drinking two small glasses of wine.

4. Heart attack/stroke

Longer term, persistent sleep deprivation puts us at a higher risk of linked conditions such as heart attack and stroke.

5. Junk food cravings

Lack of sleep makes us crave foods rich in carbohydrates when we’re stressed, as they are more energy dense.

They bring a glucose boost, followed by an energy slump. This creates a cycle where we crave energy-dense food to give us another boost.

A man in bed thinking about pizza
Craving a pizza? It could be the effect of too little sleep.

6. Immune system dysfunction

Our immune systems are complex and benefit from good sleep habits. Sleep deprivation may impair function – for example, how many colds people catch, as well as our ability to fight inflammation and even tumour growth.

7. Digestion

Sleep allows our digestive system to renew, repair and grow good gut bacteria. Without it gut balance can be affected leading to stomach pain, bloating and flare ups for those who suffer from conditions such as IBS.

8. Weight gain

Sleep deprivation decreases the levels of leptin in our bodies and increases the levels of ghrelin, making us feel hungrier.

9. Mood changes and depression

Our moods are one of the first indicators we may have a sleep problem. Sleep deprivation affects the part of our brains regulating emotions and can make us feel irritable, groggy and easily upset.

10. Blood pressure

Lack of sleep can increase our blood pressure, particularly in those who already have high blood pressure.

11. Overheating

Sleep is vital for our bodies to regulate our internal temperature. So, if you’re feeling hot, it can be your body overheating due to lack of good quality sleep.

As we get more tired, our brain begins to overheat and yawning begins – compensating for this thermoregulatory failure.

Dr Robin Smith is a consultant in respiratory medicine at Ninewells Hospital.

He set up NHS Tayside’s sleep service in 2004, providing education and support to people suffering from Obstructive Sleep Apnoea (OSA).

Dr Robin Smith, consultant in respiratory medicine at Ninewells.

He says: “Sleep is absolutely critical to your wellbeing and physical health.

“Sleep deprivation or fragmentation has a major detrimental effect on many things.

“It’s not just your ability to function or how you feel during the day.

“It raises your sympathetic system. So your blood pressure goes up during the night. It can damage your small blood vessels so you’re more at risk of having a heart attack or stroke,” Dr Smith continues.

‘Nine times more likely to crash your car’

“It pushes your sugars up so if you have type 2 diabetes it can make that worse. Or it can provoke diabetes if you’re marginal.”

Dr Smith says: “You’re nine times more likely to crash your car if you have undiagnosed sleep apnoea.

“So it is a crucial treatment to give if you need it.”

‘Now I get a good night’s sleep’: Pioneering 10 minute prostate surgery changing the lives of Fife men

